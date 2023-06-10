Cambium Learning Group Wins Overall e-Learning Company of the Year at 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Leading edtech organization is recognized for its continued impact on students and teachers

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Cambium Learning Group announced it has been named the winner of the Overall e-Learning Company of the Year at the fifth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. With 2,600 employees serving teachers and students in 95% of US school districts and 170+ countries, Cambium was recognized for its dedication to making a meaningful impact on the lives of more than 29 million students and 1.3 million teachers, its service to the education technology industry as a whole, and its continued commitment to ensuring both teachers and students feel seen, valued and supported.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of edtech companies around the globe.

Learning A-Z, a Cambium Learning Group company, was also awarded the Enhanced Curriculum Innovation Award at this year’s EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

“ We are honored to be in the company of our fellow EdTech awardees,” said Ashley Andersen Zantop, chairman and CEO of Cambium Learning Group. “ This award is a recognition and celebration of the tenacious pursuit by the entire Cambium employee community of our purpose to help every teacher and student feel seen, valued and supported. Our work is inspired by and dedicated to the teachers, administrators, students and families we serve. Their creativity, resilience and hope drive us to deliver solutions that unlock the transformational power of technology to make a positive impact.”

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards aim to perform the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and review of the global educational technology industry and then recognize the top technology companies, solutions and products in the industry today. EdTech Breakthrough is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the industry leaders in today’s most competitive categories of technology.

About Cambium Learning® Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

