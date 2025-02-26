Camber Announces $30M Series B Led by Andreessen Horowitz, bringing total funding to $50M, to Redefine Insurance Reimbursement in Healthcare

Already Powering Billing for 90,000 Patients Across 40 States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camber, a company transforming healthcare payments by reducing administrative burdens on clinics and families, today announced a $30 million Series B funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from ACME and Craft, bringing its total funding to $50 million. Camber’s proprietary models leverage data-driven insights to streamline claims processing, ensuring providers get paid faster and more accurately (averaging 95% first pass), fueling growth to 90,000 patients across 40 states over the past two years. Camber has managed $2 billion in claims, allowing its providers to focus on serving more patients.

To date, Camber’s platform has focused on addressing the reimbursement needs of behavioral health clinics that help pediatric patients and their families in managing autism, Down syndrome, and depression. With this new funding, Camber plans to expand its capabilities to address home health, long term care, and substance use disorders and reach new patient populations and clinics across the United States.

“The healthcare system is plagued by inefficiencies, fraud, and delayed reimbursements. It’s unacceptable that small clinics—the backbone of our healthcare system—are shutting down due to cash flow challenges despite delivering high-quality care,” said Christophe Rimann, co-founder and CEO of Camber. “At Camber, we believe that by building better software, we can build a future that ensures providers can focus on patients without sacrificing financial stability. Today is an important milestone and we’re grateful to our providers and investors for supporting our long-term vision to redefine healthcare.”

Camber’s platform addresses the systemic challenges of fraud, inefficiencies and administrative complexity in Medicaid and insurance claims processing. By automating and simplifying workflows, Camber enables providers to receive fair and timely payments, improving cash flow and allowing them to focus on patient care and achieving better outcomes. This is especially critical for companies of all sizes, from small and mid-sized clinics, where cash flow issues are a leading cause of bankruptcy, all the way up to organizations with thousands of employees.

“We invested in Camber because they’re tackling one of the biggest problems in healthcare: the broken reimbursement system,” said David Haber, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “With deep fintech expertise and knowledge of how data and automation can reduce administrative burdens in healthcare, Camber is redefining how claims are processed—getting providers paid faster and improving patient access to quality care. We’re proud to double down on our investment in Camber as they take on this critical challenge.”

In addition to Andreessen Horowitz and Craft, Camber has several investors who have participated across multiple funding rounds, underscoring their confidence in Camber’s vision and execution. Additional investors in the Series B round include K Ventures and Y Combinator.

Camber is on a mission to revolutionize the healthcare reimbursement system by reducing the significant administrative burden on healthcare clinics and families. Camber’s proprietary platform increases the speed, accuracy and efficiency of healthcare claims processing and payments, enabling providers to deliver high quality healthcare to more patients.

Camber is a venture funded startup that has raised $50 million to date. For more information, please visit https://www.camber.health/.

