CallMiner Announces New Zoom Integrations to Uncover Insights and Improve Customer Experience

Integrations with Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone help enable organizations to deepen understanding of customers and better meet expectations

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CallMiner, the leading provider of conversation intelligence to drive business improvement, today announced new integrations with Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone that expand the conversation types that can be ingested and analyzed by the CallMiner platform, helping enable organizations to continuously measure, report on, and improve customer experience (CX).

Today’s organizations operate in highly distributed environments — and just as employees demand remote and hybrid work options, customers expect to be able to quickly and effectively engage with brands on the channel of their choice. With more customer conversations — from customer service to sales and product — happening on the Zoom platform, it’s critical for enterprises to be able to gain insights from those interactions to enhance service outcomes, improve sales cycles, drive product innovation, help reduce compliance risk and more.

CallMiner customers gain value through these new Zoom integrations:

– Zoom Contact Center: Built for flexibility and scalability, Zoom’s Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) helps businesses deliver prompt, accurate, and highly personalized experiences to their customers over a variety of channels. With CallMiner analytics, contact centers will be able to find patterns in customer interactions, reveal insights and connect them back to business objectives. By ingesting Zoom Contact Center interactions into the CallMiner platform, users can take advantage of a range of benefits, including agent guidance, agent onboarding, agent training, self-coaching, performance improvement, compliance tools and more.



– Zoom Phone: Many organizational departments outside of the contact center, such as finance and procurement, interact with customers and prospects. By integrating CallMiner analytics with Zoom Phone, Zoom’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering, CallMiner users can expand their analytics capabilities to customer conversations enterprise-wide. In understanding these conversations, companies can gauge effectiveness, identify purchasing trends, improve frontline employee performance and more.

“ Organizations are having conversations with their customers on more channels than ever before,” said Paul Bernard, President and CEO of CallMiner. “ By introducing new integrations with Zoom, CallMiner is making it easier to not only capture and analyze customer interactions wherever they occur, but also combine them with other calls, chats, emails and more to gain deeper insights into customer behaviors, patterns and trends. These insights make it possible to improve customer experience and outcomes across the enterprise. By building on our breadth of integrations, we’re also helping organizations get more out of their technology investments, including CCaaS and UCaaS solutions.”

The integrations with Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone are the latest in CallMiner’s expansive integration ecosystem, which empowers organizations to expand the interaction types they can analyze, improving customer experience and driving ROI for technology investments.

“ As a leader in video communications, Zoom is always looking to extend the value that our solutions can bring to customers,” said Kentis Gopalla, Head of Ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center at Zoom. “ These new integrations with CallIMiner’s conversation intelligence platform enable organizations to uncover critical insights and intelligence from the customer interactions they’re already having. We’re pleased to have CallMiner in the Zoom ecosystem.”

For more information, contact the CallMiner team or visit CallMiner.com.

About CallMiner



CallMiner is the global leader in conversation intelligence to drive business performance improvement. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organizations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across retail, financial services, healthcare and insurance, travel and hospitality, and more. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

