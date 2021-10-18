Home Business Wire CallMiner Acquires Audio Capture Provider OrecX
Business Wire

CallMiner Acquires Audio Capture Provider OrecX

di Business Wire

Acquisition expands CallMiner’s technology footprint, enhances its product portfolio, and enables audio and screen capture use cases beyond the contact center

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CallMiner, a leading provider of conversation analytics to drive business improvement, today announced that it has acquired OrecX, an audio and screen capture provider for recording, analytics and machine-based learning.

With nearly two decades in business, OrecX delivers full-featured, reliable and easy-to-use audio capture software to hundreds of customers, including contact centers of all sizes and telephony providers. By acquiring OrecX, CallMiner gains foundational technology that provides the means to feed high-quality conversation audio from diverse sources directly into CallMiner’s transcription services to improve both real-time and post-call conversation analytics.

With the acquisition, CallMiner will fortify its existing platform and product portfolio for both on-premise and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) use cases.

  • OrecX’s extensive support for on-premise solutions includes integrations with some of the largest providers of Session Border Controllers (SBC), Private Branch Exchange (PBX), switches and other telephony solutions, including Avaya, Cisco, and more.
  • OrecX provides integration with real-time audio streams from both on-premise and CCaaS solutions, helping organizations overcome major challenges to more rapidly realize the benefits of real-time agent guidance.

The OrecX software will enhance CallMiner’s capabilities in its core contact center and customer experience markets, as well as support expansion into other markets like multi-touch enterprise sales and healthcare.

“As a long-time partner of CallMiner, the acquisition of OrecX is a natural fit. OrecX’s expertise in flexible, efficient audio capture is a true value-add within our strategy of expanding our market leading conversation analytics platform and delivering the insights that drive real business improvement for our customers,” said Paul Bernard, president and CEO, CallMiner. “We welcome the skilled OrecX team to CallMiner and look forward to further driving our growth together.”

With OrecX, CallMiner provides customers the flexibility to procure audio capture as part of the CallMiner platform or to integrate with third-party capture solutions based on specific business needs.

“OrecX and CallMiner is a powerful combination – one that creates a unique offering for long-term success and more opportunities for our customers, partners and employees,” said Steve Kaiser, CEO of OrecX. “We’re extremely confident in CallMiner’s go-to-market strategy, and believe that together, we’re poised to accomplish more.”

OrecX’s North America-based staff will join CallMiner’s headcount across four major offices. Steve Kaiser, CEO of OrecX, will continue to serve in the same position of the OrecX business unit under CallMiner.

About OrecX LLC

North American-based OrecX is the world’s #1 provider of audio capture for analytics and machine-based learning, providing a high-fidelity method for contact centers, enterprises and service providers to leverage any third-party speech analytic solution for compliance, risk management, and customer experience requirements. OrecX is the primary developer and sponsor of the Oreka GPL (https://github.com/voiceip/oreka) open source call recording project hosted on GitHub, with more than 200,000 unique downloads and millions of users in over 200 countries.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in conversation analytics to drive business performance improvement. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organizations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across retail, financial services, healthcare and insurance, travel and hospitality, and more. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media:
Ed Harrison

Inkhouse on behalf of CallMiner

callminer@inkhouse.com
+1-617-308-7873

Articoli correlati

With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution Strategy That Will Enable Broadband Service Providers To Crush Consumer-Direct...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Calix unveils a complete end-to-end solution strategy that integrates the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE solutions to deliver...
Continua a leggere

Broadband Service Providers Can Chart a Path To Deliver Community Coverage With Revenue EDGE Wi-Fi On the Go From Calix

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue EDGE Wi-Fi On the Go will deliver seamless Wi-Fi access, single sign-on, and secure roaming throughout neighborhoods and...
Continua a leggere

BakerHostetler Adds Former Acting Director for Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection as a Partner in the Digital Assets and Data Management Practice...

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BakerHostetler is pleased to announce that Daniel Kaufman, who was recently Acting Director for the Bureau of Consumer...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Deel raccoglie 425 milioni di dollari con un finanziamento di serie D per continuare...

Business Wire