CallMiner Acquires Audio Capture Provider OrecX

Acquisition expands CallMiner’s technology footprint, enhances its product portfolio, and enables audio and screen capture use cases beyond the contact center

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CallMiner, a leading provider of conversation analytics to drive business improvement, today announced that it has acquired OrecX, an audio and screen capture provider for recording, analytics and machine-based learning.

With nearly two decades in business, OrecX delivers full-featured, reliable and easy-to-use audio capture software to hundreds of customers, including contact centers of all sizes and telephony providers. By acquiring OrecX, CallMiner gains foundational technology that provides the means to feed high-quality conversation audio from diverse sources directly into CallMiner’s transcription services to improve both real-time and post-call conversation analytics.

With the acquisition, CallMiner will fortify its existing platform and product portfolio for both on-premise and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) use cases.

OrecX’s extensive support for on-premise solutions includes integrations with some of the largest providers of Session Border Controllers (SBC), Private Branch Exchange (PBX), switches and other telephony solutions, including Avaya, Cisco, and more.

OrecX provides integration with real-time audio streams from both on-premise and CCaaS solutions, helping organizations overcome major challenges to more rapidly realize the benefits of real-time agent guidance.

The OrecX software will enhance CallMiner’s capabilities in its core contact center and customer experience markets, as well as support expansion into other markets like multi-touch enterprise sales and healthcare.

“As a long-time partner of CallMiner, the acquisition of OrecX is a natural fit. OrecX’s expertise in flexible, efficient audio capture is a true value-add within our strategy of expanding our market leading conversation analytics platform and delivering the insights that drive real business improvement for our customers,” said Paul Bernard, president and CEO, CallMiner. “We welcome the skilled OrecX team to CallMiner and look forward to further driving our growth together.”

With OrecX, CallMiner provides customers the flexibility to procure audio capture as part of the CallMiner platform or to integrate with third-party capture solutions based on specific business needs.

“OrecX and CallMiner is a powerful combination – one that creates a unique offering for long-term success and more opportunities for our customers, partners and employees,” said Steve Kaiser, CEO of OrecX. “We’re extremely confident in CallMiner’s go-to-market strategy, and believe that together, we’re poised to accomplish more.”

OrecX’s North America-based staff will join CallMiner’s headcount across four major offices. Steve Kaiser, CEO of OrecX, will continue to serve in the same position of the OrecX business unit under CallMiner.

About OrecX LLC

North American-based OrecX is the world’s #1 provider of audio capture for analytics and machine-based learning, providing a high-fidelity method for contact centers, enterprises and service providers to leverage any third-party speech analytic solution for compliance, risk management, and customer experience requirements. OrecX is the primary developer and sponsor of the Oreka GPL (https://github.com/voiceip/oreka) open source call recording project hosted on GitHub, with more than 200,000 unique downloads and millions of users in over 200 countries.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in conversation analytics to drive business performance improvement. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organizations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across retail, financial services, healthcare and insurance, travel and hospitality, and more. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

