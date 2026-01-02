Calix to Post Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on January 28, 2026

Announces Investor Day 2026 on February 24, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, after market close, the company will post on the Calix Investor Relations website its fourth quarter 2025 stockholder letter for the period ended December 31, 2025. The posting of the stockholder letter will be announced over the newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available at https://investor-relations.calix.com/.

Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Calendar page of the Calix Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by dialing (877) 407-4019, or international (201) 689-8337, with conference ID#13757677. Participants may also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available following its completion and will be archived on the Calix Investor Relations website.

Additionally, Calix announced that the company will host its Investor Day in-person for analysts and institutional investors on February 24, 2026 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available virtually from the Calendar page of the Calix Investor Relations website. Members of Calix's executive leadership team plan to present information regarding the company's long-term strategy and financial outlook.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Calix delivers the industry’s only agentic AI cloud and appliance-based platform, purpose-built over two decades with open standards and advanced security so service providers of all sizes can transform into experience providers. The platform combines agentic AI, intelligent appliances, and fully integrated managed services with Calix Success and a partner community to simplify operations, engagement, and service, innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers, and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

