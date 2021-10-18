Calix Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution Enables Broadband Service Providers to Quickly Capitalize on Massive Growth Opportunity

Calix announces a fully integrated, turnkey Revenue EDGE offering to help broadband service providers quickly and easily meet the unique needs of small businesses and capture the massive and rapidly expanding market opportunity with powerful managed services.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CALX #CalixRevenueEdge–Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband service provider (BSP) innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) introduced the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution at the Calix ConneXions conference in Las Vegas. This turnkey offering is the latest addition to Revenue EDGE and gives BSPs everything necessary to meet the unique needs of their small business customers. Using the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution, BSPs can easily deliver robust services that enable small businesses to support essential services on their primary, staff and customer networks, with essential connectivity and security.

The foundation of the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution is revolutionary GigaSpire® BLAST systems that provide small businesses the flexibility needed to deploy services across a broad range of environments. This includes Wi-Fi 6E systems that offer higher throughput and lower latency, less interference, and better performance in dense environments; a hardened system that can withstand even severe outdoor conditions in barns, poolside, and restaurant patios; Power over Ethernet (PoE) systems for hard-to-reach environments; and a new family of Managed Switches to enable businesses to quickly and easily scale and grow.

The Small Business Solution will include a SmallBizIQ EDGE Suite that adds critical functionality to the existing Revenue EDGE solution to meet the needs of small businesses of every type. This includes a dedicated mobile app for each small business subscriber, built-in cellular backup capabilities, and a web portal that will enable every use case a business needs. The Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution is fully managed by Calix Cloud. As a result, BSPs will have complete visibility into each small business’s deployment of the Revenue EDGE. The BSP will be able to quickly and easily support a small business as they optimize their use of the Small Business Solution.

The comprehensive offering provides significant benefits for both BSPs and small businesses and addresses a range of essential use cases.

Primary Network: Securely support critical small business functions such as point of sale (PoS) systems, with LTE / 5G cellular failover functionality to ensure business continuity, and PCI (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) compliance.

Securely support critical small business functions such as point of sale (PoS) systems, with / cellular failover functionality to ensure business continuity, and PCI (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) compliance. Staff Network: Deliver amazing bandwidth for employee activity, including office and productivity applications, without impacting primary network functions. Small business owners can easily update access settings to keep pace with staffing changes.

Deliver amazing bandwidth for employee activity, including office and productivity applications, without impacting primary network functions. Small business owners can easily update access settings to keep pace with staffing changes. Customer Network: Provides a captive portal for small businesses to elevate their brand, offering guests Wi-Fi services, complete with personalized branding and business-set terms and hours.

“With the new Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution announced today, Calix is taking a huge step forward providing the solutions we need to move into new markets and expand our business,” said Barbara Sessions, president of Silver Star Communications. “Small businesses need robust solutions tailored for their specific requirements and that support business-critical activities. Calix has done an amazing job in developing a solution that will enable us to better serve small businesses across the Silver Star territory and grow our value in these communities.”

The Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution builds on the Revenue EDGE solution and features:

GigaSpire® BLAST Wi-Fi 6 and 6E Revenue EDGE systems, including a new hardened system for outdoor environments, PoE systems to extend Wi-Fi to hard-to-reach locations, and universal WAN connectivity to support everything from 1G to 10G Ethernet, Active Ethernet or 1G to 10G PON services.

SmallBiz IQ ™ Suite, featuring small business-focused capabilities such as customized SSID networks for businesses, employees, and customers; cellular failover; network security and content blocking; and a captive portal for guest Wi-Fi logins.

™ Suite, featuring small business-focused capabilities such as customized SSID networks for businesses, employees, and customers; cellular failover; network security and content blocking; and a captive portal for guest Wi-Fi logins. Arlo Technologies’ internet-connected, camera-based security solutions to deliver premises video monitoring services.

CommandIQ® for Business mobile app, which allows small businesses to control their network and personalize their experience from the palm of their hand.

“For too long, small businesses have been painfully underserved. Their only options have been enterprise solutions that are too complex and expensive or residential solutions that don’t address their business needs,” said Michael Weening, president and COO of Calix. “We are changing that with the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution. Thanks to more than a decade of focused innovation, we are launching another solution that builds on the Calix platforms that enable BSPs to dominate their markets and grow their brand.”

Register for the ConneXions 2021 Learning Experience, which takes place virtually November 16-18 at Calix.com to learn more about the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution for BSPs.

