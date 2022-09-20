Calix Launches The Revenue EDGE Platform in the U.K. To Enable Altnets of All Sizes To Deliver Exceptional Experiences that Will Create New Revenue Streams and Increase Net Promoter Scores

U.K. altnets now have everything they need to move beyond speed and differentiate themselves with a suite of subscriber managed services from Calix—from Wi-Fi at the premises to online protection for the network and family members

SAN JOSE, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) continues its growth journey and brings the power of its subscriber experience platform, Calix Revenue EDGE™ (Revenue EDGE), to the United Kingdom (U.K.) at this year’s Connected Britain conference. Altnet internet service providers are reshaping the future of fibre and now have an opportunity to transform their subscriber experience with Revenue EDGE. This turnkey solution has helped broadband service providers (BSPs) in the United States (U.S.) boost Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and reduce OPEX—with NPS in the 60s, 70s and in one case as high as 90. NPS measures subscriber experience and provides the best metric to anchor altnet customer experience management programs. Similarly, U.S. BSPs were able to reduce OPEX by a third.

The explosion of applications and devices at the subscriber edge represents the greatest opportunity for altnets to create managed experiences that generate new revenue streams. Altnets are already deploying Calix GigaSpire® BLAST Wi-Fi 6 systems to deliver the ultimate managed Wi-Fi experience. The Revenue EDGE builds on this foundation by integrating real-time subscriber insights and new revenue-generating EDGE Suites—ExperienceIQ™ and ProtectIQ™. These new applications help altnets solve and support the rapidly growing management and security complexities of the smart, connected home.

The Revenue EDGE platform delivers innovative technology and cloud-based services that ensure an exceptional subscriber experience while reducing OPEX and creating new revenue opportunities. These include:

A growing suite of managed services to protect the home and family—with complete subscriber control. With the intuitive and customizable Command IQ ® mobile app, altnets can deliver managed subscriber services that generate revenue and excite subscribers. Protect IQ allows altnets to protect and manage subscriber networks from a host of threats, viruses, malware , phishing , hijacking, spyware, adware, and malicious websites. Altnets can block 100,000 threats per month or more with Protect IQ . Experience IQ helps keep family members safe with parental online controls to keep inappropriate content out of the home.

The world's largest portfolio of managed Wi-Fi 6 systems to deliver complete coverage to homes, businesses, and communities. All Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems are integrated with Revenue EDGE, giving altnets unrivaled flexibility to mix and match systems, cut deployment times to just weeks, and reduce back-office and integration complexity. The portfolio also allows them to secure their status as market leaders by delivering additional value-added, managed services.

All Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems are integrated with Revenue EDGE, giving altnets unrivaled flexibility to mix and match systems, cut deployment times to just weeks, and reduce back-office and integration complexity. The portfolio also allows them to secure their status as market leaders by delivering additional value-added, managed services. EDGE Insights providing network visibility that altnets can leverage to increase first call resolution, reduce truck rolls, and proactively boost subscriber satisfaction. Integrated analytics in Calix Support Cloud enable end-to-end visibility into the subscriber experience for proactive identification of issues and resolution, simplification of workflows, and subscriber upsell opportunities. Support Cloud network visibility has helped U.S. BSPs increase first call resolution and in one case reduce truck rolls by two thirds.

Integrated analytics in Calix Support Cloud enable end-to-end visibility into the subscriber experience for proactive identification of issues and resolution, simplification of workflows, and subscriber upsell opportunities. Support Cloud network visibility has helped U.S. BSPs increase first call resolution and in one case reduce truck rolls by two thirds. Award-winning Calix Market Activation helps altnets to go to market faster and bring more engagement to subscribers. With more than three years of content and technology development invested, Market Activation makes your brand as powerful as any consumer giant’s. The Electronic Content Builder provides pre-built marketing campaigns for acquisition, upsell/cross sell, and retention. It also includes brandable onboarding content and customer education materials, plus hundreds of free photos, graphics, and videos.

For Hull-based Connexin, Revenue EDGE means they can offer a true end-to-end solution, from the full-fibre network to the Calix GigaSpire Wi-Fi 6 systems and mobile app. “We wanted to innovate and reimagine a typical broadband connection and put additional controls into our subscribers’ hands,” said Furqan Alamgir, Connexin chief executive officer. “Working in partnership with Calix, we developed a Connexin-branded mobile app powered by CommandIQ together with the Calix Revenue EDGE portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 systems and Calix Support Cloud analytics. This gives our subscribers true visibility and control to understand and manage every aspect of their connected home to create a best-in-class customer experience.”

“Altnets need new ways to differentiate and grow their brand in an increasingly competitive market,” said Eoin Heaney, vice president of international sales for Calix. “We are answering the call with the launch of the Calix Revenue EDGE solution in the U.K. market so that even the smallest altnets can think beyond speed and offer new managed services that will set them apart in the marketplace. We’re excited to see U.K. providers reaping the benefits of the Calix Revenue EDGE, a proven and tested solution that will help them to grow ARPU, create upsell opportunities, increase subscriber satisfaction, and eliminate churn.”

Meet the Calix U.K. Team at Connected Britain Stand 22 to learn more on how Calix can help altnets transform their broadband services for their U.K. subscribers.

