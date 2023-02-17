<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Calix Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:

Event:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date:

March 7, 2023

Meeting availability:

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Location:

Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Participants:

Chairman, Carl Russo; President & CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar

 

 

Event:

Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference (virtual)

Date:

March 13, 2023

Meeting availability:

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participants:

President and CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar

 

 

Event:

35th Annual Roth Conference

Date:

March 14, 2023

Meeting availability:

8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Location:

The Ritz Carlton – Laguna Niguel, CA

Participants:

President and CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar

Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the host firms, or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Jim Fanucchi

VP, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@calix.com
(408) 404-5400

