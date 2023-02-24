California-Based Antelope Valley College Expands Accessibility with Addition of YuJa Panorama to Serve More than 18,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces that Antelope Valley College has selected YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to increase the accessibility of digital media and course content for its more than 18,000 students in California’s Los Angeles and Kern counties.

YuJa Panorama replaces the college’s previous digital accessibility tool to provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging video and media content to students. In addition, YuJa Panorama will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective. The platform uses market-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to automatically generate accessible versions of all uploaded documents and provides users with customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage.

The accessibility platform builds on the college’s use of YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector, which the institution deployed over a year ago. The Video Platform provides an all-in-one video solution that enables AVC to create, edit, manage and distribute media. The Zoom Connector allows instructors to sync Zoom meeting recordings into the secure, cloud-hosted YuJa Media Library and make them viewable across devices.

“Accessibility is a top priority at Antelope Valley College. We’re excited to provide the tools that make accessibility second nature,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re always thrilled when our customers find value in our suite of high-impact solutions and expand to provide an even greater impact to learners.”

ABOUT ANTELOPE VALLEY COLLEGE

AVC was founded in 1929 as a department of Antelope Valley Joint Union High School in Lancaster, California. Today AVC has a service area of 1,945 square miles with an annual unduplicated headcount of more than 18,000 and employs more than 850 people. The institution takes pride in providing a quality, comprehensive education for a wide variety of learners. It is committed to student success, offering value and opportunity for all members of its community.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

