Caliburn International Donates $250,000 to American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS)

Company Continues to Give Back to Iraqi Communities Through AUIS’ “We Share the Future” Scholarship Campaign

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caliburn International announced today its intention to commit an initial $250,000 toward a new scholarship campaign with the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS). The campaign, called “We Share the Future,” will raise money to provide students from diverse communities across Iraq with access to higher education. AUIS students majoring in Engineering and Medical Laboratory Sciences who have completed one to two years of undergraduate study will be eligible for scholarships.

Caliburn, which has had a long-standing presence in Iraq with its subsidiaries Sallyport, Janus Global Operations, and Comprehensive Health Services, is the first company to fund the scholarship program with several companies in the region expected to follow its lead. Caliburn has previously donated to similar initiatives, including school supply drives and a school renovation project funded and managed by Sallyport.

Caliburn CEO Bob Stalick said, “The new scholarship program is another way we can give back to the people of Iraq, where we have worked for many years and have established deep relationships and a respect for the people.” He noted that to help build a secure and prosperous Iraq, it is critical for the next generation to have the academic and technological background, as well as the critical thinking skills and the collaborative mindset needed to grow.

“Recipients of the scholarships not only have their lives change, but their families’ lives change for the better,” according to AUIS President, Bruce Walker Ferguson. “The investment in an educated workforce from corporate community support is key to enabling AUIS to attract students from diverse backgrounds and creates a powerful engine both for student success and for the country’s economic growth, social benefit, and regional security,” Ferguson said. He added that, “Having corporations working in Iraq, like Sallyport and Janus (part of the Caliburn family), partner with the University provides job prospects for AUIS students upon graduation.”

Caliburn recently announced its intention to break into two independent companies, Acuity International and Valiance Humanitarian. The company expects the separation into two companies to be completed by the fall of 2021.

Companies working in the Middle East region interested in supporting the education of Iraq’s future leaders, can join Caliburn and help grow the AUIS scholarship campaign by contacting AUIS VP Advancement Liza O’Connor-Stroud (US) at liza.oconnor@auis.edu.krd.

About Caliburn International

Caliburn International is a global company that provides Advanced Medical Solutions, Engineering and Technology Solutions and Global Mission Services for commercial and government customers. Formed by five industry-leading businesses – Comprehensive Health Services, Janus Global Operations, Project Time & Cost, Sallyport, and Michael Baker Global Services – Caliburn provides solutions and services that support national defense, global diplomacy, homeland security, healthcare, and technology development. Formed in 2018, with headquarters outside of Washington, D.C., Caliburn has global reach with 7,000 employees across five continents. Visit www.caliburnintl.com, to learn more about Caliburn.

About American University of Iraq, Sulaimani

American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS) is the first non-governmental, not-for-profit, American-style university in Iraq. Founded in 2007 and operated for the public benefit, it is also the first non-governmental university in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region to be accredited by both the federal Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government. The only certified member in Iraq of the Association of American International Colleges and Universities, (AAICU), the University welcomes students from diverse communities throughout Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. For more information, visit http://auis.edu.krd/.

