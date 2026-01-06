Cairns Health Receives Multiple Honors by the Consumer Technology Association Foundation at CES 2026

A Senior Care Technology to Watch Out For in 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Cairns Health, a digital health company focused on supporting older adults aging in place with conversational AI companionship, today announced three noteworthy recognitions by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Foundation at CES 2026, including:

Winner of the CTA Foundation’s Eureka Park Accessibility Contest, which highlights technologies that enhance the lives of older adults or people with disabilities

Distinguished presenter at CTA Foundation Innovation Challenge, Jan. 5

Distinguished presenter at CTA’s 8th Annual Live Pitch Competition, Jan. 7

The company plans on debuting Luna, its AI-powered voice-based care companion solution for the Home Care and Aging in Place markets.

For the 40 million adults in the U.S. dealing with aging parents and the burden of making sure mom and dad are safe and doing well at home, Luna is designed to help older adults live independently and support daily routines. Luna gives medication reminders, helps with care plan adherence and supports mental and physical health routines with programs like brain games and daily meditation. Luna is a device that sits in the home and has the ability to engage proactively based on ambient sensing (no cameras), which makes her truly unique. For example, when your loved one enters the room, Luna can remind them to take their medication or adhere to their care plan. When they get into bed, she can ask them ‘how was their day?’

“The healthcare system is struggling to keep pace with more complex care needs, a severe caregiver shortage, rising costs and the growing desire among older adults to age safely and with dignity in their own homes,” notes Andrew Ritter, CEO of Cairns Health. “CES provides the ideal stage to introduce and define a new category of home technology, an intelligent, non-invasive support that integrates into daily life.”

Luna is available for purchase at www.cairns.ai.

Cairns Health will showcase Luna with live demonstrations at CES 2026 at the Venetian Expo, Hall G — Eureka Park, booth #61049, and highlight how AI can support independence, dignity and peace of mind for aging adults and their families.

About Cairns Health:

Cairns Health (www.cairns.ai) is on a mission to make healthcare more accessible by simplifying complex care plans, connecting care teams, and supporting patients where they live. We do this through Luna, our patented intelligent ambient sensing + voice-based digital care companion. Luna combines contactless vital sign monitoring with real-time, personalized two-way voice interactions that foster caregiver-patient interactions, increase engagement, reinforce daily routines, keep patients meaningfully connected to their caregivers and empower patients with a deeper understanding of their care plans.

Media Contact:

Paulo Acuña

310.824.9000

pacuna@olmsteadwilliams.com