CAES Partners With Homes For Our Troops to Help Veterans

As a Mission Partner of Homes For Our Troops, CAES will contribute to the organization and help to increase awareness of its important mission to restore freedom and independence to Veterans with specially adapted custom homes. Through the partnership, CAES will help support Homes For Our Troops’ services, including the construction of new, specially adapted custom homes for qualified Veterans that are ADA compliant so they can focus on family and recovery.

“Supporting the warfighter is at the heart of what we do at CAES, and we’re honored to be partnering with an organization that extends this mission to when our servicemen and women return home,” said CAES President and CEO Mike Kahn. “We’re excited to announce this Mission Partnership ahead of Veterans Day and to give back to the Veteran community we serve.”

Founded in 2004, Homes For Our Troops not only builds homes but rebuilds lives by staying with Veterans after presenting them with the keys to their new home. Homes For Our Troops provides a pro-bono financial planner for three years to assist in financial planning and household budgeting. They also provide homeownership education and warranty coverage to ensure that Veterans are set up for success long term. Their extensive network of nonprofits, corporations and government entities aid in employment, education, health and much more.

“We are excited to welcome CAES as one of our Mission Partners,” said Tom Landwermeyer, President and CEO of Homes For Our Troops. “The company’s enthusiasm for our cause – which I witnessed personally at the recent Association of the United States Army conference – will generate more awareness, enabling us to advance our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives. We couldn’t be happier with the partnership!”

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging defense and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure world. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES’ extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone to our program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives.

