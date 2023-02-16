Cadmus Acquires International Development Consultancy Nathan

Longstanding International Development Leader Will Form New Operating Division, More Than Doubling Cadmus’ U.S. Federal Contracting Business

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadmus, a leading provider of technical and strategic expertise to governments, energy utilities, and private sector companies worldwide, announces its acquisition of Nathan Associates, Inc. (Nathan), an international economic and analytics consulting firm that works with government and commercial clients around the globe to deliver practical solutions and achieve lasting results.





With Nathan’s competitive edge of 75 years of technical expertise and advisory services in more than 100 countries, and Cadmus’ broad domain expertise within its established markets and mature operational infrastructure, this transaction will yield access to new markets and fuel greater impact for clients globally.

“I’m very excited about what Cadmus and our new colleagues from Nathan are capable of accomplishing together,” said Cadmus President and CEO Ian Kline. “Moving forward, we will continue to expand our presence and enhance our support for clients around the globe with a team that shares our vision, commitment to technical excellence, and drive to make an impact.”

Under the new structure, Nathan will form Cadmus’ new International Development Division led by Senior Vice President of International Development Jeffrey Singer. Current Nathan President and CEO Susan Chodakewitz will become Executive Vice President of Public Sector Strategy, serving an essential company-wide leadership role to develop and execute Cadmus’ ambitious public sector growth strategy in the U.S. and globally.

The addition of Nathan to Cadmus more than doubles Cadmus’ U.S. federal contracting business and strengthens its competitiveness as a USAID prime contractor and with other development organizations in the U.S. and abroad. In addition, Nathan will gain access to contract vehicles held by Cadmus that align well with its capabilities and open opportunities to capture new business.

“As we consider expanding our work and increasing our impact in the future, I believe that this combined new entity possesses the people, expertise, and experience to provide enhanced client support and increased opportunities for our employees to thrive,” said Chodakewitz.

About Nathan

Nathan is a private international economic and analytics consulting firm that has worked for 75 years with government and commercial clients around the globe to deliver practical solutions and achieve lasting impact. Known for both technical and service excellence, Nathan is a world leader in International Development and possesses a dynamic practice in Financial Services. Our team members serve as trusted partners, offering clients the analysis, technical advice, strategies, and integrated solutions they need for sound decision-making. Public sector clients include many U.S. government departments and agencies, UK government agencies, non-profit, and multilateral organizations.

Nathan is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia with corporate offices in London, UK and Chennai, India and project offices and long-term activities in more than 40 countries in the Indo-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Learn more about Nathan: www.nathaninc.com

About Cadmus

Cadmus is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world’s most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts leveraging transformative technologies to work seamlessly across disciplines to help you achieve extraordinary results. From energy, water, and transportation to safety, security, and resilience—together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus’ more than 700 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.cadmusgroup.com.

Contacts

Helle Huxley, CMO



The Cadmus Group LLC



Tel: (240) 204-6200



Email: communications@cadmusgroup.com