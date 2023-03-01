<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference

Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Devgan will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 2:40 p.m. PST on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay by 8:00 a.m. PST on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, through 5:00 p.m. PDT on April 14, 2023.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investor Relations

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

