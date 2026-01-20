Cadence Unveils Estate Guard™ — Family-First Estate Protection for the Days After a Death

New capability surfaces active accounts, automates notifications, and closes a critical gap in estate security.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence, a Canadian technology company transforming how families and institutions manage life after loss, today announced Estate Guard™, a purpose-built estate protection capability for the funeral and estate ecosystem.

When someone dies, their data doesn’t. Estate Guard™ helps families quickly identify active financial and digital accounts and notify institutions, a critical step in reducing exposure to post-loss identity fraud, an issue affecting millions of bereaved families each year in North America. By securely analyzing verified institutional data, Estate Guard™ produces a clear, actionable protection list so accounts can be monitored, closed, or transferred with confidence.

“For too long, unclosed accounts and unmonitored data have exposed families to avoidable financial and emotional harm,” said Rachel Drew, Founder and CEO of Cadence. “Estate Guard™ is designed to change that by giving families and professionals a reliable way to see what’s at risk and act when it matters most.”

What It Does:

Surfaces active financial and digital accounts tied to the deceased using verified institutional data.

Generates an actionable protection list highlighting where to close, freeze, or notify.

Integrates with Cadence’s Executor Assistant for guided estate support and Easy Notice™ for digital notifications.

Preserves privacy through strict access controls, audit trails, and enterprise-grade encryption.

Early results show faster account verification, reducing what traditionally takes families weeks of manual outreach to a single verified action. Automated notification workflows replace fragmented, mail-based processes, cutting delays while improving alignment with identity protection and compliance practices.

“We’ve built the digital infrastructure that connects families, funeral providers, and financial systems,” added Drew. “Estate Guard™ isn’t just a feature, it’s a secure foundation for post-loss data exchange in an overlooked, high-impact industry.”

Who It’s For:

Families and executors seeking clarity in the first days after a death.

Funeral homes, insurers, and benefits administrators extending care with protection.

Financial institutions modernizing post-loss workflows.

When It’s Available:

Estate Guard™ is available today to business and enterprise partners across North America.

About Cadence

Cadence reimagines life after loss through secure digital tools that bring structure, guidance, and peace of mind to families and professionals.

Cadence Communications

hello@cadenceco.com

www.cadenceco.com