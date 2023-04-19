Cadence Unleashes the Future of Analog, Custom and RFIC Design with Pioneering AI-Powered Virtuoso Studio

Highlights:





Industry’s leading platform for creating differentiated custom silicon delivers unmatched productivity benefits with new generative AI technology

Virtuoso Studio empowers designers to push semiconductor and 3D-IC design boundaries by seamless integration with Cadence’s cutting-edge technologies and modern infrastructure

Leverages 30 years of industry leadership for all process technologies enabling 3X productivity improvement for today’s largest designs that will shape the world of tomorrow

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the new Cadence® Virtuoso® Studio, a next-generation custom design platform that delivers an optimal design experience and ushers in the future for custom analog design. Virtuoso Studio features a reimagined infrastructure with a unique approach to managing design processes and allows more than a 3X improvement in design throughput for today’s largest designs, enabling customers to meet aggressive time-to-market goals.

Virtuoso Studio addresses the challenges customers face with larger, more complex designs, empowering them to analyze and verify designs to ensure that design intent is maintained throughout the design cycle. This new platform features seamless integration with other Cadence solutions, including the Cadence Spectre® Simulation Platform, Cadence Allegro® PCB Design and Cadence Pegasus™ Verification System, removing traditional barriers between different design domains and speeding design closure. Virtuoso Studio is newly integrated with the AWR® Microwave Office® solution, and the Pegasus Design Rule Check (DRC) Solution and Layout Versus Schematic (LVS) Solution are now available from within the Virtuoso Layout Suite. These provide advanced mmWave design and interactive signoff quality analysis during layout creation. Additionally, customers can access the Spectre Simulation Platform, including the Spectre X Simulator and Spectre FX Simulator, through Virtuoso Studio, which allows for the analysis of the industry’s largest analog and mixed-signal designs.

The new Virtuoso Studio platform offers customers the same great experience they are accustomed to, with the following benefits to address growing complexity:

Virtuoso Studio continues to offer the secure, proven solutions that industry-leading companies and foundries have trusted for 30 years for their analog, RFIC and mixed-signal designs. Improved Productivity: Design teams can leverage comprehensive planar and FinFET-based layout placement automation and new routing solutions to improve engineering productivity.

Virtuoso Studio offers massively scalable, cloud-ready solutions for occurrences when hundreds of simulations turn into thousands. It is optimized for customers’ preferred cloud providers or ready for private cloud deployment. Generative AI for Design Migration: The foundry-supported solutions ease the burden of process migration for schematics and layouts. Tools within the Virtuoso ADE Suite quickly re-center and validate designs post-migration, so customers can achieve aggressive time-to-market goals. Customers can utilize the AI-enabled tools to take existing IP and transform it for their next-generation designs.

The foundry-supported solutions ease the burden of process migration for schematics and layouts. Tools within the Virtuoso ADE Suite quickly re-center and validate designs post-migration, so customers can achieve aggressive time-to-market goals. Customers can utilize the AI-enabled tools to take existing IP and transform it for their next-generation designs. 3D-IC Integration: Virtuoso Studio allows the heterogeneous integration of 2.5D and 3D designs for advanced nodes, analog/RF packaging/modules and photonics systems.

Virtuoso Studio stays at the forefront of delivering designs accurately and on time through innovative improvements in traditional custom design tools. The new Design Space Optimization feature lets customers utilize AI algorithms to navigate competing specifications and aid in design centering, particularly after the process migration of a design. Customers can experience faster interactive editing in both the layout and schematic tools, thanks to optimized code and algorithms, while multi-threading accelerates rendering, connectivity extraction and design rule checks in parallel. Additionally, the Cadence Spectre FMC Analysis is integrated into Virtuoso Studio and provides a complete machine learning (ML)-based Monte Carlo variation solution to deliver a 3-to-6-sigma yield with orders of magnitude speedup over brute force Monte Carlo analysis.

“Cadence continues its commitment to providing customers with the most comprehensive set of integrated tools and solutions that make it simpler for our customers to design and verify emerging heterogeneous systems,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager, Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “Virtuoso Studio sets the new industry standard for doing analog, mixed-signal, RF and photonics design. Customers get access to the same Virtuoso experience they are accustomed to with improvements that address the latest design challenges.”

Virtuoso Studio supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy enabling SoC design excellence. Customers can learn more at www.cadence.com/go/VirtuosoStudio.

Endorsements:

“Co-design of IC and package is critical for complex system-level product development, and ADI has closely worked with Cadence on the development of Virtuoso Studio to help meet the needs of our next-generation system design platform.”

– Syam Veluri, senior director, Engineering Enablement, Analog Devices

“At MediaTek, we push the boundaries of chip design by using the latest process technologies. The new device routing technology within Virtuoso Studio, when applied to cutting-edge manufacturing processes, provides us the next level of automation with excellent results and faster time to market.”

– Ching San Wu, corporate vice president, MediaTek

“Cadence and Renesas have worked closely together on analog design automation for over 20 years and continue to work toward achieving both improved design efficiency and design quality. With the release of the Virtuoso Studio platform, we look forward to improving design productivity by using the more automated environment with the new process migration flow and AI-based functions.”

– Nobuhiko Goto, director, Design Automation Department, Shared R&D EDA Division, Renesas

“TSMC has partnered with Cadence on the Virtuoso Custom Design Platform for over three decades. With the introduction of Virtuoso Studio, we look forward to continuing our collaboration on the forefront of tool development and next-generation design enablement for our customers on the world’s most advanced process technologies.”

– Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division, TSMC

