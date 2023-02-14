<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cadence Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

Cadence reported 2022 revenue of $3.562 billion, compared to revenue of $2.988 billion for 2021. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 30 percent and recognized net income of $849 million, or $3.09 per share on a diluted basis, in 2022, compared to operating margin of 26 percent and net income of $696 million, or $2.50 per share on a diluted basis for 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $900 million, compared to revenue of $773 million for the same period in 2021. Cadence achieved operating margin of 23 percent and recognized net income of $240 million, or $0.88 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to operating margin of 25 percent and net income of $177 million, or $0.63 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021.

Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for 2022 was 40 percent and net income was $1.173 billion, or $4.27 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 37 percent and net income of $918 million, or $3.29 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, operating margin was 36 percent and net income was $262 million, or $0.96 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 36 percent and net income of $227 million, or $0.82 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021.

“Cadence delivered record results for 2022 driven by our innovative solutions and strong execution to our Intelligent System Design™ strategy,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “I remain confident in the long-term secular mega-trends that continue to fuel robust design activity across semi and system companies. As we start off 2023, I’m excited about our momentum and look forward to driving further innovation and customer success.”

“We delivered another year of strong financial results,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “I am pleased that we exceeded all key operating metrics for 2022, and look forward to building on that strength in 2023.”

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. First quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 31 percent to 32 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.84 to $0.88. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 41 percent to 42 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.23 to $1.27.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $4.00 billion to $4.06 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 30.5 percent to 32.0 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $3.24 to $3.34. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 40.5 percent to 42.0 percent and net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $4.90 to $5.00.

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use this normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

A schedule showing reconciliations of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, is included in this press release.

Audio Webcast Scheduled

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results audio webcast today, February 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting February 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending March 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including Cadence’s outlook on future operating results, strategic objectives, business prospects, technology and product developments, industry trends and other statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” and words of similar import and the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which it operates; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to maintain and improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold, the timing of orders and deliveries and the ability to develop, install or deliver Cadence’s products or services; (iv) change in customer demands or supply constraints that could result in delays in purchases, development, installations or deliveries of Cadence’s products or services, including those resulting from consolidation, restructurings and other operational efficiency improvements of Cadence’s customers; (v) economic, geopolitical and industry conditions, including that of the semiconductor and electronics industries, government regulations and trade restrictions; (vi) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates, currency exchange rate fluctuations, inflation rates and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets; (vii) the acquisition of other companies, businesses or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate them; (viii) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, or reserves, or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation, regulatory or other matters; (ix) the effects of any litigation, regulatory or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party or to which Cadence or its products, services or properties are subject; and (x) the duration, severity, volatility and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and containment measures on Cadence, its employees, and its suppliers and customers, which may also have the effect of heightening the other risks described in this paragraph. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence’s repurchases of its common stock are subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and future filings.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence’s business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

 

Operating Margin Reconciliation

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

January 1, 2022

 

 

(unaudited)

GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

 

23%

 

25%

Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

8%

 

7%

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

2%

 

2%

Acquisition and integration-related costs

 

2%

 

1%

Restructuring

 

0%

 

0%

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

 

1%

 

1%

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

 

36%

 

36%

Operating Margin Reconciliation

 

Years Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

January 1, 2022

 

 

(unaudited)

GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

 

30%

 

26%

Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

8%

 

7%

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

2%

 

2%

Acquisition and integration-related costs

 

1%

 

1%

Restructuring

 

0%

 

0%

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits)

 

(1)%

 

0%

Special charges*

 

0%

 

1%

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

 

40%

 

37%

*

Includes costs related to a voluntary retirement program in the second quarter of 2021.

Net Income Reconciliation

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

January 1, 2022

(in thousands)

 

(unaudited)

Net income on a GAAP basis

 

$

240,392

 

 

$

176,579

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

73,249

 

 

 

54,230

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

15,369

 

 

 

16,781

 

Acquisition and integration-related costs

 

 

17,510

 

 

 

5,946

 

Restructuring

 

 

13

 

 

 

(80

)

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

 

 

3,233

 

 

 

2,205

 

Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*

 

 

(2,584

)

 

 

(2,454

)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(85,397

)

 

 

(25,834

)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

 

$

261,785

 

 

$

227,373

 

*

Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Net Income Reconciliation

 

Years Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

January 1, 2022

(in thousands)

 

(unaudited)

Net income on a GAAP basis

 

$

848,952

 

 

$

695,955

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

270,439

 

 

 

210,090

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

59,818

 

 

 

67,216

 

Acquisition and integration-related costs

 

 

41,103

 

 

 

22,413

 

Restructuring

 

 

55

 

 

 

(1,048

)

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits)

 

 

(8,744

)

 

 

6,163

 

Special charges*

 

 

 

 

 

26,832

 

Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets**

 

 

14,171

 

 

 

(6,745

)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(52,475

)

 

 

(102,456

)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

 

$

1,173,319

 

 

$

918,420

 

* Includes costs related to a voluntary retirement program in the second quarter of 2021.
 

**

Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

January 1, 2022

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

(unaudited)

Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.63

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.20

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.06

 

Acquisition and integration-related costs

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.02

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(0.31

)

 

 

(0.09

)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

0.82

 

Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share

 

 

272,997

 

 

 

278,253

 

*

Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

 

Years Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

January 1, 2022

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

(unaudited)

Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

 

$

3.09

 

 

$

2.50

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

0.98

 

 

 

0.75

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

0.24

 

Acquisition and integration-related costs

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.08

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.02

 

Special charges*

 

 

 

 

 

0.10

 

Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets**

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

(0.03

)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(0.19

)

 

 

(0.37

)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

 

$

4.27

 

 

$

3.29

 

Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share

 

 

275,011

 

 

 

278,858

 

* Includes costs related to a voluntary retirement program in the second quarter of 2021.
 

**

Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Cadence expects that its corporate representatives will meet privately during the quarter with investors, the media, investment analysts and others. At these meetings, Cadence may reiterate the business outlook published in this press release. At the same time, Cadence will keep this press release, including the business outlook, publicly available on its website.

Prior to the start of the Quiet Period (described below), the public may continue to rely on the business outlook contained herein as still being Cadence’s current expectations on matters covered unless Cadence publishes a notice stating otherwise.

Beginning March 17, 2023, Cadence will observe a Quiet Period during which the business outlook as provided in this press release and the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q no longer constitute Cadence’s current expectations. During the Quiet Period, the business outlook in these documents should be considered historical, speaking as of prior to the Quiet Period only and not subject to any update by Cadence. During the Quiet Period, Cadence’s representatives will not comment on Cadence’s business outlook, financial results or expectations. The Quiet Period will extend until Cadence’s first quarter 2023 earnings release is published, which is currently scheduled for April 24, 2023.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
December 31, 2022   January 1, 2022
   
Current assets:  
Cash and cash equivalents

$

882,325

 

$

1,088,940

Receivables, net

 

486,710

 

 

337,596

Inventories

 

128,005

 

 

115,721

Prepaid expenses and other

 

209,727

 

 

173,512

Total current assets

 

1,706,767

 

 

1,715,769

   
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

371,451

 

 

305,911

Goodwill

 

1,374,268

 

 

928,358

Acquired intangibles, net

 

354,617

 

 

233,265

Deferred taxes

 

853,691

 

 

763,770

Other assets

 

476,277

 

 

439,226

Total assets

$

5,137,071

 

$

4,386,299

   
Current liabilities:  
Revolving credit facility

$

100,000

 

$

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

557,158

 

 

417,283

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

690,538

 

 

553,942

Total current liabilities

 

1,347,696

 

 

971,225

   
Long-term liabilities:  
Long-term portion of deferred revenue

 

91,524

 

 

101,148

Long-term debt

 

648,078

 

 

347,588

Other long-term liabilities

 

304,660

 

 

225,663

Total long-term liabilities

 

1,044,262

 

 

674,399

   
Stockholders’ equity

 

2,745,113

 

 

2,740,675

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

5,137,071

 

$

4,386,299

 
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
       
Three Months Ended   Years Ended
December 31,
2022		   January 1,
2022		   December 31,
2022		   January 1,
2022
       
Revenue:      
Product and maintenance

$

845,880

 

 

$

719,849

 

 

$

3,340,197

 

 

$

2,812,947

 

Services

 

53,997

 

 

 

53,187

 

 

 

221,521

 

 

 

175,297

 

       
Total revenue

 

899,877

 

 

 

773,036

 

 

 

3,561,718

 

 

 

2,988,244

 

       
Costs and expenses:      
Cost of product and maintenance

 

69,702

 

 

 

47,714

 

 

 

273,565

 

 

 

222,647

 

Cost of services

 

23,813

 

 

 

21,979

 

 

 

98,058

 

 

 

84,359

 

Marketing and sales

 

171,817

 

 

 

148,068

 

 

 

604,224

 

 

 

560,262

 

Research and development

 

350,423

 

 

 

288,953

 

 

 

1,251,544

 

 

 

1,134,277

 

General and administrative

 

68,065

 

 

 

65,743

 

 

 

242,116

 

 

 

189,018

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

4,927

 

 

 

4,979

 

 

 

18,470

 

 

 

19,640

 

Restructuring

 

13

 

 

 

(80

)

 

 

55

 

 

 

(1,048

)

       
Total costs and expenses

 

688,760

 

 

 

577,356

 

 

 

2,488,032

 

 

 

2,209,155

 

       
Income from operations

 

211,117

 

 

 

195,680

 

 

 

1,073,686

 

 

 

779,089

 

       
Interest expense

 

(9,082

)

 

 

(4,251

)

 

 

(22,934

)

 

 

(16,980

)

Other income (expense), net

 

8,490

 

 

 

2,625

 

 

 

(5,389

)

 

 

6,326

 

       
Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

210,525

 

 

 

194,054

 

 

 

1,045,363

 

 

 

768,435

 

       
Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

(29,867

)

 

 

17,475

 

 

 

196,411

 

 

 

72,480

 

       
Net income

$

240,392

 

 

$

176,579

 

 

$

848,952

 

 

$

695,955

 

       
       
Net income per share – basic

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

3.13

 

 

$

2.54

 

       
Net income per share – diluted

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

3.09

 

 

$

2.50

 

       
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

 

269,709

 

 

 

273,066

 

 

 

271,198

 

 

 

273,504

 

       
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

 

272,997

 

 

 

278,253

 

 

 

275,011

 

 

 

278,858

 

 
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
Years Ended

December 31,

 

 

January 1,

 

2022

 

 

 

 

2022

 

   
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$

1,088,940

 

 

$

928,432

 

Cash flows from operating activities:  
Net income

 

848,952

 

 

 

695,955

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:  
Depreciation and amortization

 

132,088

 

 

 

142,308

 

Amortization of debt discount and fees

 

1,134

 

 

 

1,219

 

Stock-based compensation

 

270,439

 

 

 

210,090

 

(Gain) loss on investments, net

 

5,425

 

 

 

(580

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(107,606

)

 

 

(43,178

)

Provisions for losses on receivables

 

204

 

 

 

525

 

ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities

 

3,342

 

 

 

(11,606

)

Other non-cash items

 

371

 

 

 

427

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses:  
Receivables

 

(138,471

)

 

 

2,014

 

Inventories

 

(23,073

)

 

 

(39,027

)

Prepaid expenses and other

 

(38,927

)

 

 

(34,342

)

Other assets

 

(933

)

 

 

(7,133

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

113,945

 

 

 

67,356

 

Deferred revenue

 

131,462

 

 

 

100,731

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

43,542

 

 

 

16,199

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,241,894

 

 

 

1,100,958

 

   
Cash flows from investing activities:  
Purchases of non-marketable investments

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of non-marketable investments

 

366

 

 

 

128

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(123,215

)

 

 

(65,298

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(1,583

)

Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

(613,785

)

 

 

(226,201

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(738,634

)

 

 

(292,954

)

   
Cash flows from financing activities:  
Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

585,000

 

 

 

 

Payments on revolving credit facility

 

(485,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from term loan

 

300,000

 

 

 

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

(425

)

 

 

(1,285

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

105,331

 

 

 

87,772

 

Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock

 

(111,864

)

 

 

(117,982

)

Payments for repurchases of common stock

 

(1,050,091

)

 

 

(612,297

)

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(657,049

)

 

 

(643,792

)

   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(52,826

)

 

 

(3,704

)

   
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(206,615

)

 

 

160,508

 

   
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

882,325

 

 

$

1,088,940

 

 
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
(Unaudited)
                     
Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue)                    

2021

   

2022

GEOGRAPHY Q1   Q2   Q3   Q4   Year     Q1   Q2   Q3   Q4   Year
                     
Americas

46%

 

44%

 

46%

 

43%

 

45%

   

47%

 

45%

 

45%

 

46%

 

46%

China

12%

 

14%

 

13%

 

12%

 

13%

   

16%

 

13%

 

17%

 

13%

 

15%

Other Asia

18%

 

19%

 

18%

 

21%

 

19%

   

18%

 

18%

 

17%

 

18%

 

18%

Europe, Middle East and Africa

18%

 

17%

 

17%

 

18%

 

17%

   

14%

 

18%

 

16%

 

17%

 

16%

Japan

6%

 

6%

 

6%

 

6%

 

6%

   

5%

 

6%

 

5%

 

6%

 

5%

Total

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

100%

   

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

100%

                     
                     
Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue)                    

2021

   

2022

PRODUCT CATEGORY Q1   Q2   Q3   Q4   Year     Q1   Q2   Q3   Q4   Year
                     
Custom IC Design and Simulation

23%

 

23%

 

23%

 

24%

 

23%

   

22%

 

23%

 

22%

 

22%

 

22%

Digital IC Design and Signoff

27%

 

28%

 

29%

 

29%

 

29%

   

27%

 

27%

 

29%

 

28%

 

28%

Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware

26%

 

25%

 

23%

 

21%

 

24%

   

28%

 

24%

 

25%

 

25%

 

26%

IP

14%

 

13%

 

14%

 

14%

 

13%

   

13%

 

14%

 

12%

 

12%

 

12%

System Design and Analysis

10%

 

11%

 

11%

 

12%

 

11%

   

10%

 

12%

 

12%

 

13%

 

12%

Total

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

100%

   

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

Contacts

Cadence Investor Relations

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

Cadence Newsroom

408-944-7039

newsroom@cadence.com

Read full story here

