Cadence Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results webcast on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Participating in the webcast will be Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on February 17, 2026, until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, March 16, 2026, at investor.cadence.com.

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, are essential for the world’s leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world’s top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence® solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at cadence.com.

