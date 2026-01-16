CACI’s Meisha Lutsey Appointed to the Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s Board of Directors

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) named Meisha Lutsey, CACI executive vice president of mission and engineering support, to its Board of Directors.

“INSA represents the collective needs and objectives of the industrial base with the intelligence and national security communities,” said Lutsey. “It’s an honor to be selected to the Board of Directors and be a part of INSA’s critical work driving mission success through the advancement of practical solutions for the intelligence community.”

Lutsey has more than three decades of experience in operations management for defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers around the world. In her current role, Lutsey and her team support frontline national security efforts, advancing some of the country’s most critical missions across a diverse portfolio of programs.

“INSA’s success is grounded in experienced leaders who understand both the mission and complexity of the national security environment,” said INSA Chairwoman Letitia A. Long. “These new Directors bring proven judgment, operational credibility, and a clear-eyed view of the challenges facing the community. Their leadership will ensure INSA continues to deliver practical, mission-relevant value to our members.”

INSA is the leading nonpartisan, nonprofit association dedicated to strengthening collaboration across the public, private, and academic sectors to address the nation’s intelligence and national security challenges. INSA’s Board of Directors provide strategic governance and oversight for the organization, guiding the association’s mission-driven work and bringing together government, industry, and academia.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 25,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers’ success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

Corporate Communications and Media:

Gino Bona

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

(571) 597-2787, gino.bona@caci.com

Investor Relations:

George Price

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(703) 841-7818, george.price@caci.com