CACI Showcases Secure Enterprise Technology at AFCEA TechNet Augusta 2022

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will attend TechNet Augusta 2022 from Aug. 15-18 in booth #810 to showcase technologies in the Archon Solution suite, Secret Internet Protocol Router (SIPR) Modernization for the U.S. Army, and capabilities in support of Mission Partner Environments (MPE).

CACI, in coordination with ID Technologies, which was acquired by CACI in January 2022, and Dell Technologies, is implementing innovative uses of wireless technologies aimed at improving connectivity and production. These technologies aid the Army, other services, and Combatant Commands by giving them secure, reliable, and cost-efficient options.

Showcased during the event will be the following scalable, repeatable technologies that deliver the future of network modernization:

Archon Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) compliant hardware service solution : Archon makes securing your Edge simple and fast at a cost-effective rate. Archon ensures safe, trustworthy mission-critical communication to ensure success anywhere at any scale.

: Archon makes securing your Edge simple and fast at a cost-effective rate. Archon ensures safe, trustworthy mission-critical communication to ensure success anywhere at any scale. Army SIPR Modernization : SIPR Modernization is an integrated CSfC-based solution that modernizes SIPRNet architectures to meet today’s secure communications needs. This solution grants customers significant savings by eliminating acquisitions, delivery, and maintenance costs. During the show, Archon Client, Archon Mobile, GoSilent Cube, and Archon Gateway products, powered by Dell, will be featured.

: SIPR Modernization is an integrated CSfC-based solution that modernizes SIPRNet architectures to meet today’s secure communications needs. This solution grants customers significant savings by eliminating acquisitions, delivery, and maintenance costs. During the show, Archon Client, Archon Mobile, GoSilent Cube, and Archon Gateway products, powered by Dell, will be featured. MPE Support: CACI works to standardize the service catalog for information sharing with the Department of Defense and their mission partners to automate the request review and approval processes while providing full visibility into the enterprise and multi-lateral Command and Control (C2) information-sharing enclaves.

Speakers:

Maj. Gen. Peter A. Gallagher U.S. Army (Ret.), CACI’s Senior Vice President for Technology and Solutions, will participate in a panel discussion on Achieving All-Domain Command and Control. Join CACI on Thurs., Aug. 18 from 10-11 a.m. Eastern time. Learn more.

Michael Maice, ID Technologies CTO, will deliver a Solution Review: Cybersecurity Threats in Classified Environments on Wed., Aug. 17 from 11-11:20 a.m. Eastern time. Learn more.

CACI will also feature its partner, SOFtact Solutions, LLC, at AFCEA TechNet Augusta. SOFtact is a HUBZone Certified, Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) supporting Special Operations Forces with a broad range of strategic advisory and program management expertise; C5ISR enterprise architecture and design, cybersecurity and IT services, and ServiceNow solutions.

About CACI



CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

About ID Technologies, a CACI Company



ID Technologies has been acquired by CACI International Inc. With the acquisition of ID Technologies, CACI expands their secure network modernization capabilities with CSfC software equipping U.S. Government workers with modern devices to operate virtually anywhere within essential systems that are vital to national security. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com.

