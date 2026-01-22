CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter and Raises Guidance for All Metrics

Revenues of $2.2 billion, up 5.7% YoY

Net income of $123.9 million; Diluted EPS of $5.59, up 14.5% YoY

Adjusted net income of $150.7 million; Adjusted diluted EPS of $6.81, up 14.5% YoY

EBITDA of $262.6 million and EBITDA margin of 11.8%

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LimitlessPotential--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced results today for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025.



“Our strong second quarter results demonstrate the continued successful execution of our strategy and the value of our differentiated capabilities. With healthy free cash flow driven by solid revenue growth and strong EBITDA margin, we're delivering on our commitments to shareholders while addressing our customers' most critical mission needs,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through bold, strategic investments we have built leading positions in electronic warfare and Agile software development, while continuing to strengthen our technology portfolio in space with the planned acquisition of ARKA Group — all areas vital to national security. With our strong results, expanding backlog, and robust pipeline, we are raising our fiscal year 2026 guidance and remain extremely well-positioned to achieve our 3-year financial targets and drive long-term value for our customers and our shareholders.”

Second Quarter Results

 

Three Months Ended

(in millions, except earnings per share and DSO)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

% Change3

Revenues

$

2,220.1

 

$

2,099.8

 

5.7%

Income from operations

$

206.5

 

$

181.3

 

13.9%

Net income

$

123.9

 

$

109.9

 

12.7%

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1

$

150.7

 

$

134.2

 

12.3%

Diluted earnings per share

$

5.59

 

$

4.88

 

14.5%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1

$

6.81

 

$

5.95

 

14.5%

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1

$

262.6

 

$

232.9

 

12.8%

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, a non-GAAP measure1

$

154.2

 

$

76.0

 

102.9%

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1

$

138.2

 

$

66.1

 

109.1%

Days sales outstanding (DSO)2

 

57

 

 

53

 

 

(1)

This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

(2)

The DSO calculations for three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, exclude the impact of the Company's Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA), which was 7 days for both periods.

(3)

Percentages are calculated using the underlying whole dollar amounts. Some percentages may vary slightly due to rounding.

Revenues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 5.7% year-over-year, driven by 4.5% organic growth. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Growth in diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share were driven by higher income from operations and share repurchases made during fiscal year 2025, partially offset by higher interest expense and a higher tax provision. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven primarily by higher net income and strong working capital management.

Second Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in the second quarter totaled $1.4 billion, with approximately 70% for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

  • CACI was awarded $265 million in new contracts and additional work on current programs within the intelligence community to support various national security efforts.
  • CACI received its first production order for remote modular terminals (RMTs) that will intercept and disrupt adversarial beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) satellite communication for a Department of Defense customer. RMT’s capabilities will allow customers to enhance capacity, adaptability, and resiliency in military operations.

Total backlog as of December 31, 2025, was $32.8 billion compared with $31.8 billion a year ago, an increase of 3.1%. Funded backlog as of December 31, 2025, was $4.4 billion compared with $4.1 billion a year ago, an increase of 7.3%.

Additional Highlights

  • CACI entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ARKA Group L.P. (ARKA) from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (Blackstone) in an all-cash transaction for $2.6 billion. Aligned with CACI’s commitment to delivering advanced technology for national security customers, ARKA supports national security missions through its space-based sensor portfolio and ground-based software processing, accelerating the delivery of actionable intelligence to the warfighter.
  • CACI was named as an awardee for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) IDIQ contract with a ceiling of $151 billion. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility, including ensuring continuous, layered protection against air, missile, space, cyber, and hybrid threats originating from any domain.
  • CACI announced the appointment of Adm. Michael Gilday, U.S. Navy (Ret.), and David Keffer to its Board of Directors, both joining following the death of Michael A. Daniels in July 2025 and the resignation of William L. Jews. Their extensive leadership experience and defense sector knowledge will strengthen CACI’s continued ability to drive shareholder value while delivering solutions to the nation’s most complex challenges.
  • President and Chief Executive Officer, John Mengucci, was named Executive of the Year by the Northern Virginia Chamber (NVC) and the Professional Services Council (PSC) during the 2025 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards. Mengucci was recognized in the over $300 million revenue category for his achievements in calendar year 2024.
  • CACI received the National Veteran Small Business Coalition’s (NVSBC) Champions Award for exceeding the NVSBC-established goals for subcontracting to service-disabled and veteran-owned small businesses (SD/VOSB) during the U.S. government’s fiscal year 2024. This marks the 15th consecutive year that CACI has been recognized for this honor.
  • CACI’s commitment to supporting veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses remains a defining part of its culture. In 2025, that longstanding dedication was reinforced through 10 prestigious distinctions, reflecting continued efforts to create meaningful career pathways for the military-affiliated community.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2026 guidance and represents our views as of January 21, 2026. This guidance does not include our planned acquisition of ARKA Group.

(in millions, except earnings per share)

Fiscal Year 2026

Current Guidance

 

Prior Guidance

Revenues

$9,300 - $9,500

 

$9,200 - $9,400

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1

$630 - $645

 

$605 - $625

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1

$28.25 - $28.92

 

$27.13 - $28.03

Diluted weighted average shares

22.3

 

22.3

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2

at least $725

 

at least $710

(1)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

(2)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures. Fiscal year 2026 free cash flow guidance assumes approximately $50 million in tax benefit related to the modification of Section 174 in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 and an approximately $40 million cash tax refund related to our method change enacted in fiscal year 2021. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call for 8:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, January 22, 2026, during which members of our senior management will be making a brief presentation focusing on second quarter results and operating trends, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 26,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers’ success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from anticipated results. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our reliance on U.S. government contracts, which includes general risk around the government contract procurement process (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities, such as for homeland security or to address global pandemics; legal, regulatory, and political change from successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy, including the impact of global pandemics; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally, including but not limited to: terrorist activities or war, changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations, significant fluctuations in the equity markets, and market speculation regarding our continued independence; our ability to meet contractual performance obligations, including technologically complex obligations dependent on factors not wholly within our control; limited access to certain facilities required for us to perform our work, including during a global pandemic; changes in tax law, the interpretation of associated rules and regulations, or any other events impacting our effective tax rate; changes in technology; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long-term business plans; the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CACI International Inc

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

% Change

 

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

% Change

Revenues

$

2,220,097

 

$

2,099,809

 

5.7%

 

$

4,507,720

 

$

4,156,698

 

8.4%

Costs of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs

 

1,495,011

 

 

1,402,225

 

6.6%

 

 

3,042,205

 

 

2,816,649

 

8.0%

Indirect costs and selling expenses

 

464,585

 

 

466,661

 

(0.4)%

 

 

938,441

 

 

894,607

 

4.9%

Depreciation and amortization

 

54,032

 

 

49,625

 

8.9%

 

 

108,330

 

 

84,303

 

28.5%

Total costs of revenues

 

2,013,628

 

 

1,918,511

 

5.0%

 

 

4,088,976

 

 

3,795,559

 

7.7%

Income from operations

 

206,469

 

 

181,298

 

13.9%

 

 

418,744

 

 

361,139

 

16.0%

Interest expense and other, net

 

44,950

 

 

44,066

 

2.0%

 

 

91,123

 

 

68,036

 

33.9%

Income before income taxes

 

161,519

 

 

137,232

 

17.7%

 

 

327,621

 

 

293,103

 

11.8%

Income taxes

 

37,664

 

 

27,294

 

38.0%

 

 

78,956

 

 

62,988

 

25.4%

Net income

$

123,855

 

$

109,938

 

12.7%

 

$

248,665

 

$

230,115

 

8.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

5.61

 

$

4.90

 

14.5%

 

$

11.28

 

$

10.29

 

9.6%

Diluted earnings per share

$

5.59

 

$

4.88

 

14.5%

 

$

11.22

 

$

10.21

 

9.9%

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

 

22,082

 

 

22,414

 

(1.5)%

 

 

22,038

 

 

22,359

 

(1.4)%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

22,145

 

 

22,534

 

(1.7)%

 

 

22,156

 

 

22,537

 

(1.7)%

CACI International Inc

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

12/31/2025

 

6/30/2025

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

422,976

 

$

106,181

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,366,321

 

 

1,405,441

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

325,380

 

 

268,323

Total current assets

 

2,114,677

 

 

1,779,945

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

5,017,707

 

 

5,021,805

Intangible assets, net

 

1,021,022

 

 

1,091,276

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

207,491

 

 

212,035

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

373,753

 

 

343,944

Supplemental retirement savings plan assets

 

103,196

 

 

101,024

Other assets

 

95,443

 

 

97,569

Total assets

$

8,933,289

 

$

8,647,598

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

38,750

 

$

68,750

Accounts payable

 

337,115

 

 

381,574

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

221,233

 

 

282,987

Other accrued expenses and current liabilities

 

475,970

 

 

474,795

Total current liabilities

 

1,073,068

 

 

1,208,106

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

2,922,639

 

 

2,849,190

Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion

 

119,581

 

 

114,261

Deferred income taxes

 

191,386

 

 

142,636

Operating lease liabilities

 

425,961

 

 

377,080

Other liabilities

 

62,886

 

 

62,380

Total liabilities

 

4,795,521

 

 

4,753,653

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

4,137,768

 

 

3,893,945

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

8,933,289

 

$

8,647,598

CACI International Inc

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Net income

$

248,665

 

 

$

230,115

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

108,330

 

 

 

84,303

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

2,633

 

 

 

1,291

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

33,805

 

 

 

31,343

 

Deferred income taxes

 

47,428

 

 

 

(13,352

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

35,296

 

 

 

(51,731

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(49,731

)

 

 

(12,995

)

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

(20,304

)

 

 

(27,907

)

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

(61,100

)

 

 

(86,261

)

Income taxes

 

(23,082

)

 

 

5,077

 

Operating lease liabilities, net

 

530

 

 

 

(572

)

Long-term liabilities

 

2,790

 

 

 

1,392

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

325,260

 

 

 

160,703

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(33,058

)

 

 

(21,400

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

15,800

 

 

 

(1,569,388

)

Other

 

158

 

 

 

2,410

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(17,100

)

 

 

(1,588,378

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings

 

2,025,173

 

 

 

4,347,000

 

Principal payments on borrowings

 

(1,975,298

)

 

 

(2,824,148

)

Deferred financing costs

 

(9,061

)

 

 

(9,803

)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans

 

7,400

 

 

 

6,415

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(9,012

)

 

 

(10,352

)

Payment of taxes for equity transactions

 

(29,918

)

 

 

(35,797

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

9,284

 

 

 

1,473,315

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(649

)

 

 

(3,894

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

316,795

 

 

 

41,746

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

106,181

 

 

 

133,961

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

422,976

 

 

$

175,707

 

Revenues by Customer Type (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Department of Defense

$

1,152,152

 

51.8

%

 

$

1,118,987

 

53.3

%

 

$

33,165

 

3.0

%

Intelligence Community

 

539,040

 

24.3

 

 

 

527,744

 

25.1

 

 

 

11,296

 

2.1

 

Federal civilian agencies

 

438,632

 

19.8

 

 

 

365,742

 

17.4

 

 

 

72,890

 

19.9

 

Commercial and other

 

90,273

 

4.1

 

 

 

87,336

 

4.2

 

 

 

2,937

 

3.4

 

Total

$

2,220,097

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,099,809

 

100.0

%

 

$

120,288

 

5.7

%

 

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Department of Defense

$

2,331,778

 

51.7

%

 

$

2,206,275

 

53.1

%

 

$

125,503

 

5.7

%

Intelligence Community

 

1,135,469

 

25.2

 

 

 

1,062,087

 

25.6

 

 

 

73,382

 

6.9

 

Federal civilian agencies

 

850,362

 

18.9

 

 

 

717,961

 

17.3

 

 

 

132,401

 

18.4

 

Commercial and other

 

190,111

 

4.2

 

 

 

170,375

 

4.0

 

 

 

19,736

 

11.6

 

Total

$

4,507,720

 

100.0

%

 

$

4,156,698

 

100.0

%

 

$

351,022

 

8.4

%

Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Cost-plus-fee

$

1,310,111

 

59.0

%

 

$

1,240,213

 

59.1

%

 

$

69,898

 

 

5.6

%

Fixed-price

 

598,017

 

26.9

 

 

 

602,859

 

28.7

 

 

 

(4,842

)

 

(0.8

)

Time-and-materials

 

311,969

 

14.1

 

 

 

256,737

 

12.2

 

 

 

55,232

 

 

21.5

 

Total

$

2,220,097

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,099,809

 

100.0

%

 

$

120,288

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Cost-plus-fee

$

2,692,741

 

59.8

%

 

$

2,520,223

 

60.7

%

 

$

172,518

 

 

6.8

%

Fixed-price

 

1,209,510

 

26.8

 

 

 

1,078,115

 

25.9

 

 

 

131,395

 

 

12.2

 

Time-and-materials

 

605,469

 

13.4

 

 

 

558,360

 

13.4

 

 

 

47,109

 

 

8.4

 

Total

$

4,507,720

 

100.0

%

 

$

4,156,698

 

100.0

%

 

$

351,022

 

 

8.4

%

Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Prime contractor

$

2,009,569

 

90.5

%

 

$

1,862,098

 

88.7

%

 

$

147,471

 

 

7.9

%

Subcontractor

 

210,528

 

9.5

 

 

 

237,711

 

11.3

 

 

 

(27,183

)

 

(11.4

)

Total

$

2,220,097

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,099,809

 

100.0

%

 

$

120,288

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Prime contractor

$

4,086,468

 

90.7

%

 

$

3,742,517

 

90.0

%

 

$

343,951

 

 

9.2

%

Subcontractor

 

421,252

 

9.3

 

 

 

414,181

 

10.0

 

 

$

7,071

 

 

1.7

 

Total

$

4,507,720

 

100.0

%

 

$

4,156,698

 

100.0

%

 

$

351,022

 

 

8.4

%

Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Expertise

$

924,201

 

41.6

%

 

$

925,900

 

44.1

%

 

$

(1,699

)

 

(0.2

)%

Technology

 

1,295,896

 

58.4

 

 

 

1,173,909

 

55.9

 

 

 

121,987

 

 

10.4

 

Total

$

2,220,097

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,099,809

 

100.0

%

 

$

120,288

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Expertise

$

1,911,092

 

42.4

%

 

$

1,914,165

 

46.1

%

 

$

(3,073

)

 

(0.2

)%

Technology

 

2,596,628

 

57.6

 

 

 

2,242,533

 

53.9

 

 

 

354,095

 

 

15.8

 

Total

$

4,507,720

 

100.0

%

 

$

4,156,698

 

100.0

%

 

$

351,022

 

 

8.4

%

Contract Awards (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Contract Awards

$

1,441,956

 

$

1,168,955

 

$

273,001

 

23.4

%

 

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Contract Awards

$

6,440,640

 

$

4,508,590

 

$

1,932,050

 

42.9

%

Note: Some percentages may vary slightly due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

% Change

 

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

% Change

 

 

Net income, as reported

$

123,855

 

 

$

109,938

 

 

 

12.7

%

 

$

248,665

 

 

$

230,115

 

 

8.1

%

 

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

35,984

 

 

 

32,442

 

 

 

10.9

 

 

 

72,017

 

 

 

50,449

 

 

42.8

 

 

 

Tax effect of intangible amortization1

 

(9,092

)

 

 

(8,197

)

 

 

10.9

 

 

 

(18,196

)

 

 

(12,746

)

 

42.8

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

150,747

 

 

$

134,183

 

 

 

12.3

%

 

$

302,486

 

 

$

267,818

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

% Change

 

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

 

% Change

 

 

Diluted EPS, as reported

$

5.59

 

 

$

4.88

 

 

 

14.5

%

 

$

11.22

 

 

$

10.21

 

 

9.9

%

 

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

1.62

 

 

 

1.44

 

 

 

12.5

 

 

 

3.25

 

 

 

2.24

 

 

45.1

 

 

 

Tax effect of intangible amortization1

 

(0.40

)

 

 

(0.37

)

 

 

8.1

 

 

 

(0.82

)

 

 

(0.57

)

 

43.9

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

6.81

 

 

$

5.95

 

 

 

14.5

%

 

$

13.65

 

 

$

11.88

 

 

14.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY26 Guidance Range

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions, except per share data)

Low End

 

 

 

High End

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, as reported

$

524

 

 

---

 

 

$

539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

142

 

 

---

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect of intangible amortization1

 

(36

)

 

---

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

630

 

 

---

 

 

$

645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY26 Guidance Range

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Low End

 

 

 

High End

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS, as reported

$

23.50

 

 

---

 

 

$

24.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

6.37

 

 

---

 

 

 

6.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect of intangible amortization1

 

(1.62

)

 

---

 

 

 

(1.62

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

28.25

 

 

---

 

 

$

28.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Calculation uses an assumed full year statutory tax rate of 25.3% on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments for December 31, 2025 and 2024.

 

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.


Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:
Gino Bona, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications
(571) 597-2787, gino.bona@caci.com

Investor Relations:
George Price, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(703) 841-7818, george.price@caci.com


