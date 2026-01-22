CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter and Raises Guidance for All Metrics

Revenues of $2.2 billion, up 5.7% YoY
Net income of $123.9 million; Diluted EPS of $5.59, up 14.5% YoY
Adjusted net income of $150.7 million; Adjusted diluted EPS of $6.81, up 14.5% YoY
EBITDA of $262.6 million and EBITDA margin of 11.8%
“Our strong second quarter results demonstrate the continued successful execution of our strategy and the value of our differentiated capabilities. With healthy free cash flow driven by solid revenue growth and strong EBITDA margin, we're delivering on our commitments to shareholders while addressing our customers' most critical mission needs,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through bold, strategic investments we have built leading positions in electronic warfare and Agile software development, while continuing to strengthen our technology portfolio in space with the planned acquisition of ARKA Group — all areas vital to national security. With our strong results, expanding backlog, and robust pipeline, we are raising our fiscal year 2026 guidance and remain extremely well-positioned to achieve our 3-year financial targets and drive long-term value for our customers and our shareholders.”
Second Quarter Results
Three Months Ended
(in millions, except earnings per share and DSO)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
% Change3
Revenues
$
2,220.1
$
2,099.8
5.7%
Income from operations
$
206.5
$
181.3
13.9%
Net income
$
123.9
$
109.9
12.7%
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1
$
150.7
$
134.2
12.3%
Diluted earnings per share
$
5.59
$
4.88
14.5%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1
$
6.81
$
5.95
14.5%
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1
$
262.6
$
232.9
12.8%
Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, a non-GAAP measure1
$
154.2
$
76.0
102.9%
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1
$
138.2
$
66.1
109.1%
Days sales outstanding (DSO)2
57
53
(1)
This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
(2)
The DSO calculations for three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, exclude the impact of the Company's Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA), which was 7 days for both periods.
(3)
Percentages are calculated using the underlying whole dollar amounts. Some percentages may vary slightly due to rounding.
Revenues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 5.7% year-over-year, driven by 4.5% organic growth. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Growth in diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share were driven by higher income from operations and share repurchases made during fiscal year 2025, partially offset by higher interest expense and a higher tax provision. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven primarily by higher net income and strong working capital management.
Second Quarter Contract Awards
Contract awards in the second quarter totaled $1.4 billion, with approximately 70% for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:
- CACI was awarded $265 million in new contracts and additional work on current programs within the intelligence community to support various national security efforts.
- CACI received its first production order for remote modular terminals (RMTs) that will intercept and disrupt adversarial beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) satellite communication for a Department of Defense customer. RMT’s capabilities will allow customers to enhance capacity, adaptability, and resiliency in military operations.
Total backlog as of December 31, 2025, was $32.8 billion compared with $31.8 billion a year ago, an increase of 3.1%. Funded backlog as of December 31, 2025, was $4.4 billion compared with $4.1 billion a year ago, an increase of 7.3%.
Additional Highlights
- CACI entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ARKA Group L.P. (ARKA) from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (Blackstone) in an all-cash transaction for $2.6 billion. Aligned with CACI’s commitment to delivering advanced technology for national security customers, ARKA supports national security missions through its space-based sensor portfolio and ground-based software processing, accelerating the delivery of actionable intelligence to the warfighter.
- CACI was named as an awardee for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) IDIQ contract with a ceiling of $151 billion. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility, including ensuring continuous, layered protection against air, missile, space, cyber, and hybrid threats originating from any domain.
- CACI announced the appointment of Adm. Michael Gilday, U.S. Navy (Ret.), and David Keffer to its Board of Directors, both joining following the death of Michael A. Daniels in July 2025 and the resignation of William L. Jews. Their extensive leadership experience and defense sector knowledge will strengthen CACI’s continued ability to drive shareholder value while delivering solutions to the nation’s most complex challenges.
- President and Chief Executive Officer, John Mengucci, was named Executive of the Year by the Northern Virginia Chamber (NVC) and the Professional Services Council (PSC) during the 2025 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards. Mengucci was recognized in the over $300 million revenue category for his achievements in calendar year 2024.
- CACI received the National Veteran Small Business Coalition’s (NVSBC) Champions Award for exceeding the NVSBC-established goals for subcontracting to service-disabled and veteran-owned small businesses (SD/VOSB) during the U.S. government’s fiscal year 2024. This marks the 15th consecutive year that CACI has been recognized for this honor.
- CACI’s commitment to supporting veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses remains a defining part of its culture. In 2025, that longstanding dedication was reinforced through 10 prestigious distinctions, reflecting continued efforts to create meaningful career pathways for the military-affiliated community.
Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance
The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2026 guidance and represents our views as of January 21, 2026. This guidance does not include our planned acquisition of ARKA Group.
(in millions, except earnings per share)
Fiscal Year 2026
Current Guidance
Prior Guidance
Revenues
$9,300 - $9,500
$9,200 - $9,400
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1
$630 - $645
$605 - $625
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1
$28.25 - $28.92
$27.13 - $28.03
Diluted weighted average shares
22.3
22.3
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2
at least $725
at least $710
(1)
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
(2)
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures. Fiscal year 2026 free cash flow guidance assumes approximately $50 million in tax benefit related to the modification of Section 174 in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 and an approximately $40 million cash tax refund related to our method change enacted in fiscal year 2021. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
Conference Call Information
We have scheduled a conference call for 8:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, January 22, 2026, during which members of our senior management will be making a brief presentation focusing on second quarter results and operating trends, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.
About CACI
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 26,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers’ success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.
There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from anticipated results. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our reliance on U.S. government contracts, which includes general risk around the government contract procurement process (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities, such as for homeland security or to address global pandemics; legal, regulatory, and political change from successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy, including the impact of global pandemics; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally, including but not limited to: terrorist activities or war, changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations, significant fluctuations in the equity markets, and market speculation regarding our continued independence; our ability to meet contractual performance obligations, including technologically complex obligations dependent on factors not wholly within our control; limited access to certain facilities required for us to perform our work, including during a global pandemic; changes in tax law, the interpretation of associated rules and regulations, or any other events impacting our effective tax rate; changes in technology; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long-term business plans; the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
CACI International Inc
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
% Change
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
% Change
Revenues
$
2,220,097
$
2,099,809
5.7%
$
4,507,720
$
4,156,698
8.4%
Costs of revenues:
Direct costs
1,495,011
1,402,225
6.6%
3,042,205
2,816,649
8.0%
Indirect costs and selling expenses
464,585
466,661
(0.4)%
938,441
894,607
4.9%
Depreciation and amortization
54,032
49,625
8.9%
108,330
84,303
28.5%
Total costs of revenues
2,013,628
1,918,511
5.0%
4,088,976
3,795,559
7.7%
Income from operations
206,469
181,298
13.9%
418,744
361,139
16.0%
Interest expense and other, net
44,950
44,066
2.0%
91,123
68,036
33.9%
Income before income taxes
161,519
137,232
17.7%
327,621
293,103
11.8%
Income taxes
37,664
27,294
38.0%
78,956
62,988
25.4%
Net income
$
123,855
$
109,938
12.7%
$
248,665
$
230,115
8.1%
Basic earnings per share
$
5.61
$
4.90
14.5%
$
11.28
$
10.29
9.6%
Diluted earnings per share
$
5.59
$
4.88
14.5%
$
11.22
$
10.21
9.9%
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
22,082
22,414
(1.5)%
22,038
22,359
(1.4)%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
22,145
22,534
(1.7)%
22,156
22,537
(1.7)%
CACI International Inc
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
6/30/2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
422,976
$
106,181
Accounts receivable, net
1,366,321
1,405,441
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
325,380
268,323
Total current assets
2,114,677
1,779,945
Goodwill
5,017,707
5,021,805
Intangible assets, net
1,021,022
1,091,276
Property, plant, and equipment, net
207,491
212,035
Operating lease right-of-use assets
373,753
343,944
Supplemental retirement savings plan assets
103,196
101,024
Other assets
95,443
97,569
Total assets
$
8,933,289
$
8,647,598
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
38,750
$
68,750
Accounts payable
337,115
381,574
Accrued compensation and benefits
221,233
282,987
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
475,970
474,795
Total current liabilities
1,073,068
1,208,106
Long-term debt, net of current portion
2,922,639
2,849,190
Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion
119,581
114,261
Deferred income taxes
191,386
142,636
Operating lease liabilities
425,961
377,080
Other liabilities
62,886
62,380
Total liabilities
4,795,521
4,753,653
Total shareholders’ equity
4,137,768
3,893,945
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
8,933,289
$
8,647,598
CACI International Inc
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
248,665
$
230,115
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
108,330
84,303
Amortization of deferred financing costs
2,633
1,291
Stock-based compensation expense
33,805
31,343
Deferred income taxes
47,428
(13,352
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
35,296
(51,731
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(49,731
)
(12,995
)
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
(20,304
)
(27,907
)
Accrued compensation and benefits
(61,100
)
(86,261
)
Income taxes
(23,082
)
5,077
Operating lease liabilities, net
530
(572
)
Long-term liabilities
2,790
1,392
Net cash provided by operating activities
325,260
160,703
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(33,058
)
(21,400
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
15,800
(1,569,388
)
Other
158
2,410
Net cash used in investing activities
(17,100
)
(1,588,378
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
2,025,173
4,347,000
Principal payments on borrowings
(1,975,298
)
(2,824,148
)
Deferred financing costs
(9,061
)
(9,803
)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans
7,400
6,415
Repurchases of common stock
(9,012
)
(10,352
)
Payment of taxes for equity transactions
(29,918
)
(35,797
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
9,284
1,473,315
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(649
)
(3,894
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
316,795
41,746
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
106,181
133,961
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
422,976
$
175,707
Revenues by Customer Type (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$ Change
% Change
Department of Defense
$
1,152,152
51.8
%
$
1,118,987
53.3
%
$
33,165
3.0
%
Intelligence Community
539,040
24.3
527,744
25.1
11,296
2.1
Federal civilian agencies
438,632
19.8
365,742
17.4
72,890
19.9
Commercial and other
90,273
4.1
87,336
4.2
2,937
3.4
Total
$
2,220,097
100.0
%
$
2,099,809
100.0
%
$
120,288
5.7
%
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$ Change
% Change
Department of Defense
$
2,331,778
51.7
%
$
2,206,275
53.1
%
$
125,503
5.7
%
Intelligence Community
1,135,469
25.2
1,062,087
25.6
73,382
6.9
Federal civilian agencies
850,362
18.9
717,961
17.3
132,401
18.4
Commercial and other
190,111
4.2
170,375
4.0
19,736
11.6
Total
$
4,507,720
100.0
%
$
4,156,698
100.0
%
$
351,022
8.4
%
Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$ Change
% Change
Cost-plus-fee
$
1,310,111
59.0
%
$
1,240,213
59.1
%
$
69,898
5.6
%
Fixed-price
598,017
26.9
602,859
28.7
(4,842
)
(0.8
)
Time-and-materials
311,969
14.1
256,737
12.2
55,232
21.5
Total
$
2,220,097
100.0
%
$
2,099,809
100.0
%
$
120,288
5.7
%
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$ Change
% Change
Cost-plus-fee
$
2,692,741
59.8
%
$
2,520,223
60.7
%
$
172,518
6.8
%
Fixed-price
1,209,510
26.8
1,078,115
25.9
131,395
12.2
Time-and-materials
605,469
13.4
558,360
13.4
47,109
8.4
Total
$
4,507,720
100.0
%
$
4,156,698
100.0
%
$
351,022
8.4
%
Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$ Change
% Change
Prime contractor
$
2,009,569
90.5
%
$
1,862,098
88.7
%
$
147,471
7.9
%
Subcontractor
210,528
9.5
237,711
11.3
(27,183
)
(11.4
)
Total
$
2,220,097
100.0
%
$
2,099,809
100.0
%
$
120,288
5.7
%
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$ Change
% Change
Prime contractor
$
4,086,468
90.7
%
$
3,742,517
90.0
%
$
343,951
9.2
%
Subcontractor
421,252
9.3
414,181
10.0
$
7,071
1.7
Total
$
4,507,720
100.0
%
$
4,156,698
100.0
%
$
351,022
8.4
%
Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$ Change
% Change
Expertise
$
924,201
41.6
%
$
925,900
44.1
%
$
(1,699
)
(0.2
)%
Technology
1,295,896
58.4
1,173,909
55.9
121,987
10.4
Total
$
2,220,097
100.0
%
$
2,099,809
100.0
%
$
120,288
5.7
%
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$ Change
% Change
Expertise
$
1,911,092
42.4
%
$
1,914,165
46.1
%
$
(3,073
)
(0.2
)%
Technology
2,596,628
57.6
2,242,533
53.9
354,095
15.8
Total
$
4,507,720
100.0
%
$
4,156,698
100.0
%
$
351,022
8.4
%
Contract Awards (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$ Change
% Change
Contract Awards
$
1,441,956
$
1,168,955
$
273,001
23.4
%
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$ Change
% Change
Contract Awards
$
6,440,640
$
4,508,590
$
1,932,050
42.9
%
Note: Some percentages may vary slightly due to rounding.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited)
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
% Change
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
% Change
Net income, as reported
$
123,855
$
109,938
12.7
%
$
248,665
$
230,115
8.1
%
Intangible amortization expense
35,984
32,442
10.9
72,017
50,449
42.8
Tax effect of intangible amortization1
(9,092
)
(8,197
)
10.9
(18,196
)
(12,746
)
42.8
Adjusted net income
$
150,747
$
134,183
12.3
%
$
302,486
$
267,818
12.9
%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
% Change
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
% Change
Diluted EPS, as reported
$
5.59
$
4.88
14.5
%
$
11.22
$
10.21
9.9
%
Intangible amortization expense
1.62
1.44
12.5
3.25
2.24
45.1
Tax effect of intangible amortization1
(0.40
)
(0.37
)
8.1
(0.82
)
(0.57
)
43.9
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
6.81
$
5.95
14.5
%
$
13.65
$
11.88
14.9
%
FY26 Guidance Range
(in millions, except per share data)
Low End
High End
Net income, as reported
$
524
---
$
539
Intangible amortization expense
142
---
142
Tax effect of intangible amortization1
(36
)
---
(36
)
Adjusted net income
$
630
---
$
645
FY26 Guidance Range
Low End
High End
Diluted EPS, as reported
$
23.50
---
$
24.17
Intangible amortization expense
6.37
---
6.37
Tax effect of intangible amortization1
(1.62
)
---
(1.62
)
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
28.25
---
$
28.92
(1)
Calculation uses an assumed full year statutory tax rate of 25.3% on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments for December 31, 2025 and 2024.
Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
