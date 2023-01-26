CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter

Revenues of $1.6 billion, 11% YoY growth

Net income of $87.1 million and Diluted EPS of $3.68

Adjusted net income of $101.3 million and Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.28

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced results today for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI delivered strong growth, profitability, and contract awards in our second quarter and first half. We are successfully executing our strategy, making the right investments, hiring and retaining top talent, winning new work, and managing the business efficiently. We remain confident in our full-year outlook and our ability to deliver value to both our customers and our shareholders.”

Second Quarter Results

Three Months Ended (in millions, except earnings per share and DSO) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Revenues $1,649.4 $1,485.8 11.0% Income from operations $130.9 $124.1 5.4% Net income $87.1 $90.3 -3.5% Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $101.3 $103.6 -2.3% Diluted earnings per share $3.68 $3.83 -3.9% Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $4.28 $4.39 -2.5% Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $168.4 $158.0 6.6% Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $22.0 $128.9 -82.9% Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $9.1 $117.4 -92.3% Days sales outstanding (DSO)2 51 53

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) The DSO calculations for three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 exclude the impact of the Company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA), which was 8 days and 8 days, respectively.

Revenues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 11 percent year-over-year, driven by 6 percent organic growth as well as acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenue and gross profit. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased due to higher interest expense and a higher tax rate, partially offset by higher income from operations. Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA and free cash flow decreased due higher cash tax payments, including a $46 million payment related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Second Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in the second quarter totaled $3.5 billion, with approximately 70 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

CACI was awarded a mission expertise contract to provide network and exploitation analysis for an Intelligence Community (IC) customer’s foreign intelligence and cybersecurity missions. CACI recognized approximately $1.5 billion in second quarter awards and backlog based on currently identified requirements.

CACI was awarded the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Background Investigation Fieldwork Services Contract to provide background investigation capabilities to the DCSA. The five-year, single-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is valued at $2.25 billion. CACI recognized approximately $1.2 billion in second quarter awards and backlog based on prior and expected case volumes. CACI has a long-standing partnership with the DCSA and has supported national security by performing security clearance background investigations for three previous, consecutive iterations of the contract. Under this enterprise technology contract, more than 1,000 of CACI’s background investigators will conduct these initial investigations and periodic reinvestigations nationwide assisting DCSA with over two million background investigations per year.

CACI was awarded a single-award prime contract worth up to $284 million by the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide mission expertise and systems engineering support for NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate. Under the five-year contract, CACI will help to modernize NSA’s systems engineering practices across their extended enterprise.

Total backlog as of December 31, 2022 was $26.5 billion compared with $24.1 billion a year ago, an increase of 10 percent. Funded backlog as of December 31, 2022 was $3.2 billion compared with $3.1 billion a year ago, an increase of 3 percent.

Additional Highlights

CACI was named to the Forbes 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. This is CACI’s third consecutive year being named to the list. Approximately 38% percent of CACI’s employees are veterans, military spouses, or current members of the National Guard and Reserves. The list honors the 200 companies that received the highest scores based on a survey of more than 5,000 American veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Survey participants work either part- or full-time for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Companies are evaluated based on working conditions, diversity and inclusion, and other factors.

CACI’s Vice President of Optical and Photonics Systems, Linda Braun, Ph.D., recently won the 2022 Pinnacle Award for Space Industry Executive of the Year for a public company by WashingtonExec. Under Braun’s leadership, CACI is one of the few companies that can deliver hardware solutions across low earth orbits (LEO), medium earth orbits (MEO), and geosynchronous equatorial orbits (GEO), as well as airborne and land applications.

CACI joined the Red Hat Embedded Partner Program to deliver an enterprise scalable, Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) mobility solution using CACI’s Archon product line with Red Hat Enterprise Linux as a foundation to provide a sophisticated customer experience. As both a CSfC Trusted Integrator and CSfC Solution Provider, CACI’s Archon offers capabilities that enable secure remote access to classified environments with turnkey onboarding and administration.

CACI’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michael A. Daniels, was named the 2022 Hall of Fame Honoree by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce (Northern Virginia Chamber) and the Professional Services Council (PSC) during the 20th Annual Awards Gala. Daniels was selected for his extensive executive experience in the technology industry and for his leadership in advancing government contracting.

CACI launched a partnership with the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation in honor of Dr. J.P. (Jack) London to advance and create an enduring Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) program designed to prepare midshipmen for evolving electronic warfare and electromagnetic threats to national security. Through this partnership, CACI will contribute its expertise as guest speakers, provide advanced EW technology/equipment, mentor capstone projects, and continue its intern program with the academy to assist in the development of USNA EMS studies.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2023 guidance and represents our views as of January 25, 2023. Free cash flow guidance now incorporates a previously-disclosed $95M reduction as a result of Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 not being changed or repealed.

(in millions, except earnings per share) Fiscal Year 2023 Current Guidance Prior Guidance Revenues $6,475 – $6,675 $6,475 – $6,675 Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $420 – $440 $420 – $440 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $17.65 – $18.49 $17.65 – $18.49 Diluted weighted average shares 23.8 23.8 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2 at least $320 at least $415

(1) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Current fiscal year 2023 free cash flow guidance now assumes $95 million in tax payments related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call for 8:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, January 26, 2023 during which members of our senior management will be making a brief presentation focusing on second quarter results and operating trends, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from anticipated results. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our reliance on U.S. government contracts, which includes general risk around the government contract procurement process (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities, such as for homeland security or to address global pandemics like COVID-19; legal, regulatory, and political change from successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy, including the impact of global pandemics like COVID-19; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally, including but not limited to: terrorist activities or war, changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations, significant fluctuations in the equity markets, and market speculation regarding our continued independence; our ability to meet contractual performance obligations, including technologically complex obligations dependent on factors not wholly within our control; limited access to certain facilities required for us to perform our work, including during a global pandemic like COVID-19; changes in tax law, the interpretation of associated rules and regulations, or any other events impacting our effective tax rate; changes in technology; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long-term business plans; the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Revenues $ 1,649,416 $ 1,485,778 11.0 % $ 3,255,175 $ 2,976,676 9.4 % Costs of revenues: Direct costs 1,094,314 974,018 12.4 % 2,150,086 1,948,189 10.4 % Indirect costs and selling expenses 388,303 354,977 9.4 % 770,384 712,083 8.2 % Depreciation and amortization 35,932 32,676 10.0 % 71,035 65,268 8.8 % Total costs of revenues: 1,518,549 1,361,671 11.5 % 2,991,505 2,725,540 9.8 % Income from operations 130,867 124,107 5.4 % 263,670 251,136 5.0 % Interest expense and other, net 19,942 11,009 81.1 % 36,135 21,407 68.8 % Income before income taxes 110,925 113,098 -1.9 % 227,535 229,729 -1.0 % Income taxes 23,824 22,799 4.5 % 51,309 51,321 0.0 % Net income $ 87,101 $ 90,299 -3.5 % $ 176,226 $ 178,408 -1.2 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.71 $ 3.86 -3.9 % $ 7.51 $ 7.60 -1.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.68 $ 3.83 -3.9 % $ 7.44 $ 7.52 -1.1 % Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Basic 23,506 23,399 0.5 % 23,463 23,480 -0.1 % Diluted 23,676 23,598 0.3 % 23,677 23,722 -0.2 %

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) 12/31/2022 6/30/2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,738 $ 114,804 Accounts receivable, net 868,629 926,144 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 191,811 168,690 Total current assets 1,175,178 1,209,638 Goodwill 4,063,834 4,058,291 Intangible assets, net 543,058 581,385 Property, plant and equipment, net 195,567 205,622 Operating lease right-of-use assets 301,012 317,359 Supplemental retirement savings plan assets 95,752 96,114 Accounts receivable, long-term 11,843 10,199 Other long-term assets 168,305 150,823 Total assets $ 6,554,549 $ 6,629,431 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 30,625 $ 30,625 Accounts payable 270,768 303,443 Accrued compensation and benefits 345,779 405,722 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 334,476 287,571 Total current liabilities 981,648 1,027,361 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,534,961 1,702,148 Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion 103,512 102,127 Deferred income taxes 273,626 356,841 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 296,637 315,315 Other long-term liabilities 113,919 72,096 Total liabilities 3,304,303 3,575,888 Total shareholders’ equity 3,250,246 3,053,543 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,554,549 $ 6,629,431

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 176,226 $ 178,408 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,035 65,268 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,126 1,147 Loss on extinguishment of debt – 891 Non-cash lease expense 34,909 33,943 Stock-based compensation expense 20,196 14,698 Deferred income taxes (48,320 ) (1,962 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 55,518 72,650 Prepaid expenses and other assets (30,322 ) (24,701 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 28,157 39,535 Accrued compensation and benefits (59,917 ) (89,752 ) Income taxes payable and receivable (5,110 ) 46,402 Operating lease liabilities (40,050 ) (34,169 ) Long-term liabilities 3,642 6,407 Net cash provided by operating activities 207,090 308,765 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (25,670 ) (21,632 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired – (609,356 ) Other – 923 Net cash used in investing activities (25,670 ) (630,065 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities 1,101,500 1,735,095 Principal payments made under bank credit facilities (1,269,813 ) (1,356,230 ) Payment of financing costs under bank credit facilities – (6,286 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 5,288 5,221 Repurchases of common stock (5,286 ) (4,995 ) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (13,269 ) (13,956 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (181,580 ) 358,849 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 94 (1,477 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (66 ) 36,072 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 114,804 88,031 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 114,738 $ 124,103

Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 1,160,060 70.4 % $ 1,037,014 69.8 % $ 123,046 11.9 % Federal Civilian Agencies 399,768 24.2 % 371,897 25.0 % 27,871 7.5 % Commercial and other 89,588 5.4 % 76,867 5.2 % 12,721 16.5 % Total $ 1,649,416 100.0 % $ 1,485,778 100.0 % $ 163,638 11.0 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 2,255,380 69.3 % $ 2,037,141 68.4 % $ 218,239 10.7 % Federal Civilian Agencies 823,855 25.3 % 785,561 26.4 % 38,294 4.9 % Commercial and other 175,940 5.4 % 153,974 5.2 % 21,966 14.3 % Total $ 3,255,175 100.0 % $ 2,976,676 100.0 % $ 278,499 9.4 % Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 953,344 57.8 % $ 889,358 59.8 % $ 63,986 7.2 % Fixed price 509,356 30.9 % 433,290 29.2 % 76,066 17.6 % Time and materials 186,716 11.3 % 163,130 11.0 % 23,586 14.5 % Total $ 1,649,416 100.0 % $ 1,485,778 100.0 % $ 163,638 11.0 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 1,888,090 58.1 % $ 1,783,071 59.9 % $ 105,019 5.9 % Fixed price 991,129 30.4 % 840,995 28.3 % 150,134 17.9 % Time and materials 375,956 11.5 % 352,610 11.8 % 23,346 6.6 % Total $ 3,255,175 100.0 % $ 2,976,676 100.0 % $ 278,499 9.4 % Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change Prime $ 1,460,839 88.6 % $ 1,335,846 89.9 % $ 124,993 9.4 % Subcontractor 188,577 11.4 % 149,932 10.1 % 38,645 25.8 % Total $ 1,649,416 100.0 % $ 1,485,778 100.0 % $ 163,638 11.0 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change Prime $ 2,911,149 89.4 % $ 2,677,405 89.9 % $ 233,744 8.7 % Subcontractor 344,026 10.6 % 299,271 10.1 % 44,755 15.0 % Total $ 3,255,175 100.0 % $ 2,976,676 100.0 % $ 278,499 9.4 %

Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 741,620 45.0 % $ 686,309 46.2 % $ 55,311 8.1 % Technology 907,796 55.0 % 799,469 53.8 % 108,327 13.5 % Total $ 1,649,416 100.0 % $ 1,485,778 100.0 % $ 163,638 11.0 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 1,475,823 45.3 % $ 1,389,355 46.7 % $ 86,468 6.2 % Technology 1,779,352 54.7 % 1,587,321 53.3 % 192,031 12.1 % Total $ 3,255,175 100.0 % $ 2,976,676 100.0 % $ 278,499 9.4 %

Contract Awards (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 3,488,834 $ 1,952,672 $ 1,536,162 78.7 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 6,734,457 $ 4,340,641 $ 2,393,816 55.1 %

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Net income, as reported $ 87,101 $ 90,299 -3.5 % $ 176,226 $ 178,408 -1.2 % Intangible amortization expense 19,109 18,054 5.8 % 38,223 35,647 7.2 % Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (4,949 ) (4,747 ) 4.3 % (9,899 ) (9,373 ) 5.6 % Adjusted net income $ 101,261 $ 103,606 -2.3 % $ 204,550 $ 204,682 -0.1 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Diluted EPS, as reported $ 3.68 $ 3.83 -3.9 % $ 7.44 $ 7.52 -1.1 % Intangible amortization expense 0.81 0.77 5.2 % 1.61 1.50 7.3 % Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.21 ) (0.21 ) 0.0 % (0.41 ) (0.39 ) 5.1 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.28 $ 4.39 -2.5 % $ 8.64 $ 8.63 0.1 % (in millions, except per share data) FY23 Guidance Range Low End High End Net income, as reported $ 364 — $ 384 Intangible amortization expense 75 — 75 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (19 ) — (19 ) Adjusted net income $ 420 — $ 440 FY23 Guidance Range Low End High End Diluted EPS, as reported $ 15.29 — $ 16.13 Intangible amortization expense 3.15 — 3.15 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.80 ) — (0.80 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 17.65 — $ 18.49 (1) Calculation uses an assumed full year statutory tax rate of 25.9% and 26.3% on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments for December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:



Lorraine Corcoran, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications



(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

Investor Relations:



Daniel Leckburg, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



(703) 841-7666, dleckburg@caci.com

Read full story here