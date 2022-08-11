CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year and Issues Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Annual revenues of $6.2 billion

Annual net income of $366.8 million and Diluted EPS of $15.49

Annual adjusted net income of $421.7 million and Adjusted diluted EPS of $17.81

Robust Cash flow from operations and Free cash flow

Company expects continued growth, margin expansion, and healthy cash flow in Fiscal Year 2023

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced results today for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022, and issued guidance for fiscal year 2023.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered growth, healthy margins, and robust cash flow in fiscal year 2022. We also delivered another year of strong contract awards and our backlog and pipeline remain robust. With a backdrop of growing budgets and increasing national security demands, we expect continued growth, margin expansion, and healthy cash flow generation in fiscal year 2023 and beyond. Our differentiated capabilities and strong financial position give us confidence in our ability to deliver value for our customers and our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Three Months Ended (in millions, except earnings per share and DSO) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change Revenues $1,642.3 $1,564.0 5.0 % Income from operations $119.8 $112.1 6.9 % Net income $93.0 $137.0 -32.1 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $107.4 $149.4 -28.1 % Diluted earnings per share $3.93 $5.74 -31.5 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $4.54 $6.26 -27.5 % Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $157.1 $144.9 8.4 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $152.4 $99.5 53.1 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $116.6 $77.7 50.1 % Days sales outstanding (DSO)2 55 54

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) The DSO calculations for three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 exclude the impact of the Company’s MARPA, which was 8 days and 7 days, respectively.

Revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased 5 percent year-over-year driven by acquisitions completed earlier this fiscal year and organic growth of approximately 2 percent. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenue and gross profit, partially offset by higher indirect costs and selling expenses. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased due to a lower effective tax rate in the year-ago quarter as a result of certain tax elections, partially offset by higher income from operations. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven by higher income tax payments in the year ago quarter. The increase in free cash flow was driven by higher cash from operations, excluding MARPA, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

Fourth Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in Q4 FY22 totaled $1.5 billion, with approximately 70 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

CACI was awarded a $557.8 million single-award task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) vehicle to provide mission expertise for the transition of modern digital tools into the U.S. Navy acquisition enterprise for the Navy’s Digital Integration Support Cell (DISC) and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane.

CACI was awarded an $80 million task order to provide mission expertise to the U.S. Army’s Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) and the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade (MIB) in support of the Army’s Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA-3) effort. CACI will offer tactical intelligence and analytical expertise to assist in the ever-changing landscape of the Army’s aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

CACI was awarded funding to design and develop low-cost, high-speed, reconfigurable optical data links to connect various low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

Total backlog as of June 30, 2022 was $23.3 billion compared with $24.2 billion a year ago, a decrease of 4 percent. Funded backlog as of June 30, 2022 was $3.2 billion compared with $3.3 billion a year ago, a decrease of 3 percent.

Additional Highlights

Fiscal Year Results

Twelve Months Ended (in millions except earnings per share and DSO) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change Revenues $6,202.9 $6,044.1 2.6 % Income from operations $496.3 $539.5 -8.0 % Net income $366.8 $457.4 -19.8 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $421.7 $507.2 -16.9 % Diluted earnings per share $15.49 $18.30 -15.4 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $17.81 $20.29 -12.2 % Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $637.5 $668.6 -4.6 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $769.8 $610.2 26.2 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $695.2 $537.1 29.5 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Revenues in fiscal year 2022 increased 3 percent year-over-year driven by acquisitions completed during the year as well as organic growth. The decrease in income from operations was driven by higher indirect costs and selling expenses from acquisitions and organic investments, as well as higher depreciation and amortization, partially offset by higher revenue and gross profit. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased due to lower income from operations and a higher tax rate, partially offset by a lower share count as a result of the $500 million accelerated share repurchase announced in March 2021. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven by a $190 million tax benefit from method changes elected at the end of fiscal year 2021, partially offset by a $47 million repayment of deferred payroll taxes under the CARES Act. The increase in free cash flow was driven by higher cash from operations.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2023 guidance and represents our views as of August 10, 2022.

(in millions, except earnings per share) Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance Revenues $6,475 – $6,675 Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $420 – $440 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $17.65 – $18.49 Diluted weighted average shares 23.8 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2 at least $415

(1) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Fiscal year 2023 free cash flow guidance assumes Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 will be deferred, modified or repealed. CACI currently estimates that, if not deferred, modified or repealed, fiscal year 2023 Free cash flow would be reduced by approximately $95 million. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Conference Call Information

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from anticipated results. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our reliance on U.S. government contracts, which includes general risk around the government contract procurement process (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities, such as for homeland security or to address global pandemics like COVID-19; legal, regulatory, and political change from successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy, including the impact of global pandemics like COVID-19; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally, including but not limited to: terrorist activities or war, changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations, significant fluctuations in the equity markets, and market speculation regarding our continued independence; our ability to meet contractual performance obligations, including technologically complex obligations dependent on factors not wholly within our control; limited access to certain facilities required for us to perform our work, including during a global pandemic like COVID-19; changes in tax law, the interpretation of associated rules and regulations, or any other events impacting our effective tax rate; changes in technology; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long-term business plans; the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change Revenues $ 1,642,261 $ 1,564,000 5.0% $ 6,202,917 $ 6,044,135 2.6% Costs of revenues: Direct costs 1,080,818 1,043,407 3.6% 4,051,188 3,930,707 3.1% Indirect costs and selling expenses 406,409 376,788 7.9% 1,520,719 1,448,614 5.0% Depreciation and amortization 35,197 31,755 10.8% 134,681 125,363 7.4% Total costs of revenues: 1,522,424 1,451,950 4.9% 5,706,588 5,504,684 3.7% Income from operations 119,837 112,050 6.9% 496,329 539,451 -8.0% Interest expense and other, net 11,266 11,815 -4.6% 41,757 39,836 4.8% Income before income taxes 108,571 100,235 8.3% 454,572 499,615 -9.0% Income taxes 15,602 (36,742) -142.5% 87,778 42,172 108.1% Net income $ 92,969 $ 136,977 -32.1% $ 366,794 $ 457,443 -19.8% Basic earnings per share $ 3.97 $ 5.82 -31.8% $ 15.64 $ 18.52 -15.6% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.93 $ 5.74 -31.5% $ 15.49 $ 18.30 -15.4% Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Basic 23,415 23,552 -0.6% 23,446 24,705 -5.1% Diluted 23,647 23,856 -0.9% 23,677 24,992 -5.3% Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 % Change Income from operations (as a % of Revenues) 7.3% 7.2% 8.0% 8.9% Effective tax rate 14.4% -36.7% 19.3% 8.4% Net income (as a % of Revenues) 5.7% 8.8% 5.9% 7.6% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 157,092 $ 144,915 8.4% $ 637,508 $ 668,582 -4.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 9.6% 9.3% 10.3% 11.1%

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,804 $ 88,031 Accounts receivable, net 926,144 879,851 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 168,690 363,294 Total current assets 1,209,638 1,331,176 Goodwill 4,058,291 3,632,578 Intangible assets, net 581,385 476,106 Property, plant and equipment, net 205,622 190,444 Operating lease right-of-use assets 317,359 356,887 Supplemental retirement savings plan assets 96,114 102,984 Accounts receivable, long-term 10,199 12,159 Other long-term assets 150,823 70,038 Total assets $ 6,629,431 $ 6,172,372 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 30,625 $ 46,920 Accounts payable 303,443 148,636 Accrued compensation and benefits 405,722 409,275 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 287,571 279,970 Total current liabilities 1,027,361 884,801 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,702,148 1,688,919 Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion 102,127 104,490 Deferred income taxes 356,841 327,230 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 315,315 363,302 Other long-term liabilities 72,096 138,352 Total liabilities 3,575,888 3,507,094 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 4,282 4,268 Additional paid-in-capital 571,650 484,260 Retained earnings 3,555,881 3,189,087 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,076 ) (36,291 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,047,329 ) (976,181 ) Total CACI shareholders’ equity 3,053,408 2,665,143 Noncontrolling interest 135 135 Total shareholders’ equity 3,053,543 2,665,278 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,629,431 $ 6,172,372

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 366,794 $ 457,443 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 134,681 125,363 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,276 2,320 Loss on extinguishment of debt 891 – Non-cash lease expense 69,382 77,148 Stock-based compensation expense 31,732 30,463 Deferred income taxes 9,570 108,973 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (4,463 ) (38,162 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,605 ) (15,760 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 80,874 49,812 Accrued compensation and benefits (55,037 ) 68,742 Income taxes payable and receivable 187,854 (231,971 ) Operating lease liabilities (74,080 ) (73,057 ) Long-term liabilities 8,685 30,901 Net cash provided by operating activities 745,554 592,215 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (74,564 ) (73,129 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (615,508 ) (356,261 ) Other 923 2,744 Net cash used in investing activities (689,149 ) (426,646 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities 2,508,595 3,290,000 Principal payments made under bank credit facilities (2,508,542 ) (2,960,920 ) Payment of financing costs under bank credit facilities (6,286 ) – Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 9,728 9,181 Repurchases of common stock (9,785 ) (509,137 ) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (14,919 ) (19,720 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,209 ) (190,596 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,423 ) 5,822 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 26,773 (19,205 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 88,031 107,236 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 114,804 $ 88,031

Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 1,175,521 71.6% $ 1,094,166 69.9% $ 81,355 7.4% Federal Civilian Agencies 383,393 23.3% 399,604 25.6% (16,211) -4.1% Commercial and other 83,347 5.1% 70,230 4.5% 13,117 18.7% Total $ 1,642,261 100.0% $ 1,564,000 100.0% $ 78,261 5.0% Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 4,331,327 69.8% $ 4,185,292 69.3% $ 146,035 3.5% Federal Civilian Agencies 1,549,791 25.0% 1,585,672 26.2% (35,881) -2.3% Commercial and other 321,799 5.2% 273,171 4.5% 48,628 17.8% Total $ 6,202,917 100.0% $ 6,044,135 100.0% $ 158,782 2.6% Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 959,664 58.4% $ 931,871 59.6% $ 27,793 3.0% Fixed price 479,052 29.2% 438,107 28.0% 40,945 9.3% Time and materials 203,545 12.4% 194,022 12.4% 9,523 4.9% Total $ 1,642,261 100.0% $ 1,564,000 100.0% $ 78,261 5.0% Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 3,632,359 58.6% $ 3,504,838 58.0% $ 127,521 3.6% Fixed price 1,823,221 29.4% 1,769,841 29.3% 53,380 3.0% Time and materials 747,337 12.0% 769,456 12.7% (22,119) -2.9% Total $ 6,202,917 100.0% $ 6,044,135 100.0% $ 158,782 2.6% Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 $ Change % Change Prime $ 1,467,712 89.4% $ 1,394,094 89.1% $ 73,618 5.3% Subcontractor 174,549 10.6% 169,906 10.9% 4,643 2.7% Total $ 1,642,261 100.0% $ 1,564,000 100.0% $ 78,261 5.0% Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 $ Change % Change Prime $ 5,564,922 89.7% $ 5,449,590 90.2% $ 115,332 2.1% Subcontractor 637,995 10.3% 594,545 9.8% 43,450 7.3% Total $ 6,202,917 100.0% $ 6,044,135 100.0% $ 158,782 2.6%

