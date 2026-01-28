CACI Named a 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Company for the Ninth Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LimitlessPotential--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been named a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company for the ninth consecutive year, marking the company’s 15th appearance on the list.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a World’s Most Admired Company, which continues to be a testament to our people-first approach, long-term strategy, and focus on enduring national security priorities,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI’s success is backed by our 26,000 talented employees whose resolve never waivers and know what it means to be Ever Vigilant. Thanks to their enduring commitment and grit, we have successfully achieved this honor 15 times.”

CACI achieved impressive results for its innovation, leadership, financial soundness, and quality of its technology. Additionally, CACI’s leaders were acknowledged for its #MakingMoves initiative, an internal program that fosters employee skill development, internal mobility, mentorship, and certifications to keep pace with industry changes.

This year, CACI advanced to sixth place in its category, which reflects the company’s deliberate strategy, informed investments, and flexible, opportunistic capital deployment. These actions have expanded CACI’s technology portfolio that sets it apart from its peers to deliver the art of the possible.

Fortune, in partnership with the global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, surveyed approximately 3,400 executives, directors, and securities analysts to compile the Most Admired rankings. A company must score in the top half of its industry group to be named Most Admired. CACI was chosen from among approximately 1,500 global companies considered by Fortune.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 26,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers’ success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

