CACI Demonstrates EW and ISR Technologies at U.S. Army’s Project Convergence Technology Gateway 2022

Solutions featured on unmanned vehicles, showcasing advanced EW, cyber, and ISR capabilities in a contested environment

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it successfully demonstrated its Spectral Sieve and Pit Viper low-size, weight, and power (SWaP) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare (EW) technologies for small to medium unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) at the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence Technology Gateway. CACI delivered real-time situational awareness and targeting information for commanders through direction-finding, geolocation, and active cyber effects.

“CACI continues to invest ahead of need to develop and deploy technology that supports our customers’ critical missions,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “These innovative ISR and EW technologies allow commanders at the tactical edge to rapidly build better situational awareness in congested and contested operational environments.”

The Army’s event was a large-scale modernization, experimentation, and demonstration campaign held at several U.S. military installations between September and November. It featured a series of joint, multi-domain engagements aimed to improve battlefield situational awareness, to better connect sensors with shooters and to advance the service’s vision of joint all-domain command and control (JADC2). CACI’s low SWaP ISR and EW innovations brought new capability and enabled operations previously only available via larger aircraft.

The CACI team showcased advanced unmanned teaming concepts that used EW, cyber operations, and ISR capabilities in a challenging GPS-contested environment. Spectral Sieve and Pit Viper airborne payloads targeted RF signals and delivered active EW effects during the missions. Using a mesh radio network and without access to GPS, Spectral Sieve and Pit Viper were successfully cross cued to another electro optical/infrared (EO/IR) payload on a second UAS to deliver vital battlefield information more quickly to commanders seeking to understand a congested battlefield.

