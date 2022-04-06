CACI Completes Review for Planned 2023 Satellite Launch

CACI to launch its precision navigation and timing (PNT) and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads into low earth orbit.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it has completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for its demonstration small satellite program (DemoSat) launch scheduled for early 2023, which is slated to deliver two mission payloads to low earth orbit. CACI and its partner, York Space Systems – a specialized manufacturer of spacecraft and space collection solutions – will demonstrate alternative positioning, navigation, and timing (APNT) and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (TacISR) payloads onboard the DemoSat.

“CACI expertise, systems, and technology help our customers maintain dominance in the increasingly contested space environment,” said Mike Hale, Executive Vice President of CACI’s Advanced Solutions Group. “We are very proud that CACI is launching a DemoSat payload onto orbit – distinguishing our mission technology and transformative solutions for customer success.”

Both payloads are built on flexible, upgradable software-defined radio (SDR) hardware. The APNT payload showcases CACI’s advanced precision two-way time transfer (TWTT) and clock modeling technology, demonstrating low size, weight, and power (SWaP) space based PNT for synchronization and timing that significantly improves multi-platform remote sensing. The TacISR payload identifies and captures key signals of interest (SOI) and operates with CACI’s Beast ground receiver to demonstrate real-time radiofrequency (RF) geolocation for deployed U.S. forces.

CACI is an industry innovator in the design and manufacture of rugged signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and cyber technologies. Its DemoSat program builds on more than two decades of experience with integrating and operating complex end-to-end collection, processing, and space domain awareness systems for the Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, and U.S. Government agencies.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

About York Space Systems

York was founded in 2012 to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability, transforming and enabling next generation space mission operations worldwide. Today, it is one of the most innovative aerospace companies, specializing in the manufacture of spacecraft platforms, end-to-end customer space collection solutions, cloud-based spacecraft development tools, and real-time web-based mission tasking based in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit us at www.yorkspacesystems.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 20, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

