CACI Awarded Task Order to Support Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) National Center for Medical Intelligence

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it won a single-award, five-year task order to provide expertise to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI). This new contract with the Defense Medical Intelligence and Global Health Security (DMIGHS) includes enhanced activities assisting NCMI in effectively providing medical intelligence support on foreign health threats and other medical issues to protect U.S. interests worldwide. This work is part of the Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA 3) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.





“CACI is proud to take on this new challenge with our longstanding customer, DIA, to provide expert intelligence and analysis support to assist intelligence gathering for the National Center for Medical Intelligence,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI’s experts are uniquely qualified to help DIA achieve information advantage by strengthening the agency’s ability to confidently and accurately transform data into actionable insights and meet critical intelligence analysis objectives.”

NCMI protects the nation by providing evaluation and all-source analysis of worldwide health threats and issues, including foreign medical capabilities, infectious disease, environmental health risks, developments in biotechnology and biomedical subjects of national and military importance, and support to force protection. CACI performs intelligence analysis focused on medical protection, identification, and analysis of foreign health threats to better protect U.S. interests both domestically and internationally.

