CACI Awarded NASA Contract for Human Spaceflight Systems, Simulation and Software Technology III

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a four-year single-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity expertise contract worth up to $150 million to continue its support of spaceflight systems, simulation, and software for NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC). The program provides advanced aerospace engineering for crewed spacecraft systems, development of simulation and Virtual Reality (VR) applications, and software in support of human space flight. This award builds on more than three decades of CACI’s dedicated support for JSC’s mission.


“This award demonstrates CACI’s proven expertise in supporting advanced systems for human spaceflight and space vehicles. We look forward to continuing this work and offering full-spectrum engineering and software solutions as NASA’s trusted provider,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer.

Work on this contract will be performed in the Houston area with JSC’s Engineering Directorate, primarily the Software, Robotics, and Simulation Division. CACI will provide aerospace systems engineering and analysis support across a range of spacecraft systems including robotics and dynamics; guidance, navigation, and control; avionics, and power. Support includes developing software applications for in-flight systems, high-fidelity modeling and simulation, and VR graphics used to model spacecraft and the space environment for engineering analyses and astronaut extravehicular activity training.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

