Cabot Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that Erica McLaughlin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:45 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the presentation, along with the presentation slides and replay will be available on the investor section of Cabot’s website http://investor.cabot-corp.com.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot’s business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Steve Delahunt
Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations
(617) 342-6255

 

