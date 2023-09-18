Cabot Corporation Enhances Circularity and Traceability Through ISCC PLUS Certification

Drives Continuous Improvement in Sustainability Agenda with Ambition to Expand Certifications Throughout Global Network

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced it has achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification at six of its facilities. Cabot currently has more ISCC PLUS certified sites than any carbon black manufacturer and has ambitions to expand certification throughout its global network. Sites currently certified include three reinforcing carbon facilities in Europe and the Americas as well as two masterbatch and compounding facilities* in Europe and the Company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa regional headquarters. Achieving ISCC PLUS certification furthers Cabot’s commitment to advancing circularity and traceability, helping its customers achieve their sustainability goals by delivering sustainable solutions at a global scale.





Across the globe, companies have announced ambitious sustainability goals to support the transition to a more circular, net-zero economy. Many industrial manufacturers have committed to the use of materials linked to recovered or renewable materials and are looking for certified materials that accelerate the circular economy as well as reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Products manufactured at Cabot’s ISCC PLUS certified facilities adhere to ISCC PLUS requirements by leveraging circular value chains and certified feedstocks in the product manufacturing process.

Cabot recently launched its EVOLVE® Sustainable Solutions technology platform, which is designed to deliver products that offer sustainable content with reliable performance at industrial scale. Cabot currently offers two ISCC PLUS certified products powered by EVOLVE® Sustainable Solutions, VULCAN® 7H-C circular reinforcing carbon and STERLING® SO-RC110 circular reinforcing carbon. These products are produced via a mass balance approach designed to trace the flow of materials through a complex value chain.

“As a leader in our industry, it is critical that we take actions as a company that progress our 2025 sustainability goals as well as ambition for a lower carbon future while ensuring our solutions also help our customers achieve their own sustainability objectives,” said Aatif Misbah, vice president and general manager, Sustainable Solutions. “The launch of our EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform is a testament to our commitment to collaborate with our suppliers to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that incorporate decarbonization** and circular economy strategies. Industry certifications, like ISCC PLUS, help solidify our commitments for our customers and offer the necessary chain of custody verification by third parties to ensure the integrity and performance of our global supply chain.”

Cabot’s EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform is currently focused on delivering sustainable reinforcing carbons that leverage circular value chains and materials recovered from end-of-life tires, and/or renewable and bio-based materials, and/or processes that reduce GHG emissions. The Company anticipates expanding the platform to other businesses within its portfolio and is focused on developing new sustainable solutions for use in additional specialty applications such as plastics. By obtaining ISCC PLUS certification at its masterbatch and compounding facilities, Cabot aims to help deliver the performance, quality and consistency that the plastics industry requires at scale for certified solutions.

For more information about EVOLVE and Cabot’s ISCC PLUS certified products, visit cabotcorp.com/evolve.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

ABOUT ISCC

ISCC is a globally applicable certification system that covers entire supply chains and all kinds of biobased feedstocks and renewables. Third party certification ensures compliance with ecological and social requirements, greenhouse gas emissions savings and traceability. ISCC can be applied in various markets, including the bioenergy sector and the food, feed and chemical markets. Since its start of operations in 2010, more than 10,000 certificates in 100 countries have been issued. ISCC is a multistakeholder initiative governed by an Association with more than 80 members from producers and processors, trade and logistics as well as NGOs and Science and Research.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot’s business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

*The two masterbatch and compounding facilities as stated in the press release includes ISCC PLUS certification as well as satisfies the voluntary add-on GHG emission requirements.

**The solutions under Cabot’s EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform may incorporate decarbonization strategies which are not subject to ISCC’s verification.

