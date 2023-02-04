C3 AI Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

Reinforcing C3 AI’s commitment to help reduce carbon emissions globally

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, today announced its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by the fiscal year 2050 across scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

In the interim, C3 AI commits to a 50% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by the fiscal year 2030 and a 25% reduction in scope 3 emissions by the fiscal year 2035, against the fiscal year 2022 baseline year. These goals will be validated with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to ensure alignment with the 1.5˚C climate trajectory.

“C3 AI was founded to help organizations deal with the changing landscape of reducing carbon emissions across the globe,” said C3 AI CFO Juho Parkkinen. “We are excited to build on this experience, help customers measure and report their ESG metrics, and become the industry-leading sustainable technology company using our C3 AI ESG application.”

C3 AI’s greatest impact in this space is delivered by helping customers achieve their ambitious ESG goals with the C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which includes our AI-driven applications, C3 AI ESG and C3 AI Energy Management.

One success in this area has been C3 AI’s global strategic alliance with ENGIE, a low-carbon energy and services company with the mission to drive the zero-carbon transition. This partnership includes the development of first-of-their-kind AI software applications to manage of scope 3 GHG emissions and optimize energy efficiency at large university campuses.

For more information on C3 AI and our solutions, visit: https://c3.ai/what-is-enterprise-ai/.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

