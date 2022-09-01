C.L. Smith, a Novvia Group Company, Launches Online Store for Hazardous Material Packaging

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C.L. Smith, a one-stop shop for rigid packaging distribution, manufacturing, custom design, and hazardous material packaging, has launched their e-commerce store www.shop.clsmith.com. The store will initially offer the 4GV/Variation 2 Packaging as well as Special Permit Packaging product lines available from HAZPlus, a division of C.L. Smith.

“We are pleased to bring our single source purchasing experience for hazardous material customers to the online arena and look forward to expanding our product offerings in the future to better serve our customers,” said Patrick Edwards, Director of Operations for HAZPlus.

About C.L. Smith

C.L. Smith is a premier rigid packaging manufacturer and provider with more than 45 years of industry experience. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, C.L. Smith provides full stocking distribution, custom packaging design and manufacturing, and turnkey hazardous material shipping solutions. Exceptional customer care and service are core to C.L. Smith’s operational philosophy and corporate culture. For more information, please visit www.clsmith.com.

About HAZPlus

HAZPlus, a division of C.L. Smith, is a leading provider of hazardous material packaging specializing in providing customers all their hazmat shipping containers and packaging solutions. As a self-certifier, they conduct new and re-certification performance testing in their onsite UN Package Testing Facility and provide customers with easy to follow packing instructions, maximizing safety while minimizing risks.

About Novvia Group

Novvia Group is a leader in high-quality packaging solutions and customized services with domestic and international customers across myriad industries. Through its family of dynamic companies, comprised of Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, Container Supply, Fox Valley, Rhino, Novvia Canada, and Southern Container, Novvia has set a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with a comprehensive suite of containers and supplies, trusted local relationships and 40+ years of best-in-class customer service. For more information, please visit www.novviagroup.com.

