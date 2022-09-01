Home Business Wire C.L. Smith, a Novvia Group Company, Launches Online Store for Hazardous Material...
Business Wire

C.L. Smith, a Novvia Group Company, Launches Online Store for Hazardous Material Packaging

di Business Wire

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C.L. Smith, a one-stop shop for rigid packaging distribution, manufacturing, custom design, and hazardous material packaging, has launched their e-commerce store www.shop.clsmith.com. The store will initially offer the 4GV/Variation 2 Packaging as well as Special Permit Packaging product lines available from HAZPlus, a division of C.L. Smith.

“We are pleased to bring our single source purchasing experience for hazardous material customers to the online arena and look forward to expanding our product offerings in the future to better serve our customers,” said Patrick Edwards, Director of Operations for HAZPlus.

About C.L. Smith

C.L. Smith is a premier rigid packaging manufacturer and provider with more than 45 years of industry experience. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, C.L. Smith provides full stocking distribution, custom packaging design and manufacturing, and turnkey hazardous material shipping solutions. Exceptional customer care and service are core to C.L. Smith’s operational philosophy and corporate culture. For more information, please visit www.clsmith.com.

About HAZPlus

HAZPlus, a division of C.L. Smith, is a leading provider of hazardous material packaging specializing in providing customers all their hazmat shipping containers and packaging solutions. As a self-certifier, they conduct new and re-certification performance testing in their onsite UN Package Testing Facility and provide customers with easy to follow packing instructions, maximizing safety while minimizing risks.

About Novvia Group

Novvia Group is a leader in high-quality packaging solutions and customized services with domestic and international customers across myriad industries. Through its family of dynamic companies, comprised of Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, Container Supply, Fox Valley, Rhino, Novvia Canada, and Southern Container, Novvia has set a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with a comprehensive suite of containers and supplies, trusted local relationships and 40+ years of best-in-class customer service. For more information, please visit www.novviagroup.com.

Contacts

Danielle Thomas, info@clsmith.com, 800-264-1202

Articoli correlati

IFA 2022: Schneider Electric Tackles Rising Energy Bills With New Home Energy Management Innovations  

Business Wire Business Wire -
Home Energy Management decision-making is now in the power of consumers’ hands with all-in-one Wiser App Schneider Electric launches the...
Continua a leggere

Sharp/NEC’s NaViSense AI Solution Drives Better Business Insights and Improves the Customer Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
The groundbreaking platform will lead to sharper audience insights, and enhanced decision-making across airports, financial institutions, and retail and...
Continua a leggere

Fraunhofer IIS upHear Processing and MPEG-H Audio power the new Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fraunhofer IIS and the Sennheiser brand continue their partnership to extend the AMBEO product range and deliver its outstanding...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

IFA 2022: Schneider Electric Tackles Rising Energy Bills With New Home Energy Management Innovations...

Business Wire