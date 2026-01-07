C.H. Robinson Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CHRW #CHRobinson--C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The company will hold a conference call at 5:30 pm Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer live questions from the investment community.

Presentation slides and a simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed at http://investor.chrobinson.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call ten minutes early by dialing 877-269-7756.

An audio replay will be available at http://investor.chrobinson.com.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson is the global leader in Lean AI supply chains. For more than a century, companies everywhere have looked to us to reimagine how goods move. Now, as we redefine what’s next for the industry, that same drive fuels our commitment to Building Tomorrow’s Supply Chains, Today™. Trusted by 83,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers, we manage 37 million shipments annually, representing $23 billion in freight. We deliver tailored solutions across the world via truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air, and more. With our unique combination of human insight and Lean AI working as one, supply chains move faster, smarter, and more sustainably. As a responsible global citizen, we proudly contribute millions to the causes that matter most to our employees. For more information, visit us at chrobinson.com. (Nasdaq: CHRW)

CHRW-IR

FOR INVESTOR INQUIRIES, CONTACT:

Chuck Ives, Senior Director of Investor Relations

Email: chuck.ives@chrobinson.com