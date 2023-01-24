BZI Steel Selects Procore’s Construction Management Platform to Build Many of the World’s Largest Projects

Construction Leaders Propel Industry Forward with Technologies that Increase Project Efficiencies While Prioritizing Worker Jobsite Safety

KANARRAVILLE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BZI Steel, a national leader in construction and technology for safer, simpler, and more efficient building processes, today announced they have selected Procore Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE: PCOR) leading global construction management software. More than just a customer, BZI Steel has also collaborated with Procore over the last year, with the goal of continued innovation in the construction industry. BZI Steel is a leader in steel fabrication and erection and wall installations and builds projects for some of the world’s largest retail, distribution, and industrial clients.

The combination of Procore’s construction management platform, which aims to help positively impact and control construction outcomes, minimize risk and protect profits – along with BZI’s one-of-a-kind steel erection, fabrication, and wall systems technology and processes – brings together two cutting-edge construction technologies. BZI Steel has integrated Procore’s all-in-one construction management platform to make it easy for general contractors, specialty contractors, and owners to easily manage complex projects from start to finish, prioritizing jobsite safety while increasing efficiencies.

“BZI Steel and Procore are construction technology industry vanguards, and our relationship goes much further than just being a customer,” said James Barlow, CEO of BZI Steel. “Our team has closely collaborated with Procore over the last year to quickly adopt their latest construction management software and provide product feedback to their team, which was warmly welcomed.”

“At Procore and BZI, our cultures and commitment to customers are very much aligned. Both our teams are committed to improving the lives of everybody in the construction trades through technology and innovation,” said Will Lehrmann, head of product for specialty contractors at Procore. “This partnership demonstrates our investment in the specialty contractor market and we are excited to continue collaborating in years to come.”

The construction industry is ripe for the type of technological innovation that BZI Steel and Procore are providing. According to a recent McKinsey study called The Next Normal in Construction, the adoption of new technologies in construction is lower than in nearly every other industry. In addition, construction has the third highest death rate for jobs in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The good news is that 60 percent of those surveyed in the McKinsey study believe significant shifts will occur within our industry in the next five years and are ready to embrace new ways of doing business.

To learn more about what BZI Steel offers, visit www.bzisteel.com, email office@bzisteel.com or call 888.509.2280.

About BZI Steel

BZI Steel is a leading innovator in steel fabrication and erection and wall installation working with major retail, distribution, and industrial clients. Beginning as farmers raising pole barns, BZI has become a prominent provider of construction needs for companies worldwide and is recognized for developing new technologies, equipment, and processes improving safety and efficiency. The company operates with three primary divisions: Building Zone Industries (steel erection), BZI Steel (steel fabrication), and InnovaTech (specialized design, engineering, and innovations). BZI uniquely offers an exclusive two-week safety and training program for all team members at its SteelTech Academy and is a member of and accredited by AISC, completing and executing major construction projects in 49 states. To learn more about BZI, visit www.bzisteel.com.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we’ve built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

