BZI® Celebrates 2025 as a Year of Outstanding Impact on Organizational, Revenue and Customer Growth, as well as Performance, Innovations, Industry Recognition, Culture, and Community Contributions

Company's cumulative revenue since 2017 has now exceeded $2 billion, grows to more than 1,000 team members and expands into new customer segments, innovations, products and services

BZI commemorates the year and shares performance and growth numbers with customers, partners, community and team members, at its annual Connect Conference, themed “Impact 2026” in St. George, Utah

KANARRAVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BZIInnovationPark--BZI® (bzi.com), a top steel and construction company nationally recognized for transformative innovations in its industries, celebrated 2025 as another outstanding year of positive impact on organizational, revenue and customer growth, as well as performance, innovations, industry recognition, culture and community contributions.

The company also announced its cumulative revenue since 2017 has now exceeded $2 billion. According to BZI, the trajectory of revenue is increasing in speed, taking several years for its first billion, to just over two years for the generation of its second billion dollars in revenue.

The company celebrated BZI’s significant contributions to its customers, partners, their industries, communities and culture at its annual Connect Conference, themed “Impact 2026.” The event also showcased the many ways BZI carried out its mission to “ To Create High-Value Opportunities and Thriving Communities” during the last year.

“ Every day BZI and its team members focus on making a positive impact in everything we do. This year’s conference provided a phenomenal platform to highlight the performance and developments of our work, and showcase how BZI’s contributions, innovations and culture generated positive outcomes for our customers, partners, industry, communities and team members,” said James Barlow, CEO of BZI. “ Our accomplishments are due to the exceptional work and commitment displayed by our teams. Their dedication and outstanding skills are the bedrock of BZI. We are dedicated to continuing our impact in 2026 through a strategic focus on three pillars of excellence: Culture, Client Experience, and Profitability.”

BZI partners and fellow industry leaders agree that BZI’s achievements are impressive and signify meaningful offerings to the industries and customers the company serves. The accolades and endorsements from these top executives were shared at Impact 2026:

“ BZI has made a huge impact through innovation, driving the market to be more competitive with their technology, most importantly safety, but also speed and cost,” said Sam Fishleder, Vice President and General Manager at Nucor Steel. “ BZI looks at problems differently than what’s typical in the industry. Because of that they come up with unique solutions.”

“ The impact BZI has had on the sub-set of the construction industry that they’re involved in has been off the charts,” said Taylor Wilstead, President at Bonding Solutions.

“ The pace at which BZI is continuing to reset the trend around their performance as it relates to safety, as it relates to quality...They’re not only setting the trend for construction, but BZI is also showing all of the industry what can be possible,” added Bryce Tholen, Area Senior Vice President at Gallagher.

“ BZI is absolutely changing the game with speed and safety,” said Nick Lenhof, Account Executive at Procore. “ Out of all the customers I’ve worked with at Procore over the last six years, BZI is absolutely leading the way with technology in construction.”

BZI 2025 Growth, Performance and Milestones:

BZI saw production and performance exceed expectations, once again, across its entire group of companies and affiliates in 2025:

Community Impact/Iron County since 2016:

$60 million invested in capital projects

$300 million in cumulative payroll

Field Ops — Steel Erection:

148,215 tons erected steel in 2025

28 million sq ft erected steel in 2025

195 million sq ft erected steel since 2016

40 completed projects

Field Ops – Walls:

1.8 million sq ft installed IMP walls compared to 543,130 sq ft in 2024

Steel Fabrication Growth:

20,000 tons fabricated compared to 12,200 tons in 2024

SteelTech Academy:

6,492 certifications issued in 2025

33,000 student contact hours in 2025

Since 2021, 131,000+ training hours

Innovatech® LLC:

First place in 2025 Utah Business Innovation Awards

Enhanced redesign of WallSystem 300 4,958 Engineering hours 21,901 Production hours (3) systems delivered on time



Developed and built (8) InnovaLyft™ systems

Enhanced redesign of SkyBrace ®

Developed SpanMaster 300180, the largest spreader bar in the world 300-ton capacity 180-feet long

Truss Stand – Designed to position and hold 40’-tall trusses that will be lifted by the SPM300180

Truss Stretcher – Designed to maneuver 40’-tall 450’-wide trusses

GridLift 5530 – SPM300180 load management system to rig and pick 40’-tall 450’-wide trusses

BZI Innovation Park, LLC:

Grand Opening July 2025

Currently five (5) business entities operating within the park VISCO, RailSync, Iron Depot, InnovaCast, and Totten Tubes



RailSync™, LLC:

469 rail cars delivered in 2025

800+ cars delivered since July 2023

42,390 tons of materials handled in 2025

Removed more than 3,200 inbound semi-truck loads from highways between Salt Lake City and Phoenix over the past two years

Iron Depot™:

Grew from $3.1 million revenue in 2021 to $12 million revenue in 2025

VISCO, LLC:

Grew from $7 million revenue in 2023 to $40 million in 2025

Team Members

1,034 team members

82% team member retention – significantly higher than the construction industry average

The company’s performance continues to exceed industry averages with an EMR (Experience Modification Rate) of 0.42 issued in May 2025.

In addition, BZI launched its national “Community Contributions Program” to help build thriving communities where BZI does business. This program gives through team-member community involvement and volunteering, donations, and sponsorships.

ABOUT BZI

Considered one of the top steel and construction organizations, the BZI® group of companies headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. InnovaTech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job.

BZI’s partnership with the one-of-a-kind SteelTech Academy provides training, certifications and continuing education to all its team members. An exclusive technical, safety, vocational and leadership training center, the academy provides training in OSHA (10) and (30) certifications, equipment operations, fall protection and industry-specific welding certifications. Since 2021, SteelTech Academy has issued thousands of certifications across these disciplines and logged over 33,000 student contact hours in 2025. As part of this expansive training curriculum, the academy also offers a Department of Labor certified Apprenticeship Program, helping to shape relevant skills and advance careers for those wanting to pursue construction as a vocation.

The company continues to receive numerous industry awards and accolades for its exceptional performance and contributions to its industries. The company has been the recipient of:

BZI named No. 6 in ENR’s List of Top 20 Steel Companies

The Salt Lake Tribune named BZI No.3 Utah Top Workplaces 2025 for Large Businesses

BZI ® ’s affiliate InnovaTech ® -- First place in the 2025 Utah Business Innovation Awards in the Industrial Manufacturing category

’s affiliate InnovaTech -- First place in the 2025 Utah Business Innovation Awards in the Industrial Manufacturing category No. 1 Construction Top Workplaces

Inc. Best in Business 2024 for Construction: BZI Innovation Park

USA Today's Top Workplaces (Second year – Ranked No. 11 in the nation for midsize companies in 2025)

Utah Business Fast 50 (No. 12 ranking)

Top Workplaces Construction Industry Award

Salt Lake City Tribune Top Workplaces for two years (No. 5 ranking in 2024)

One Utah Summit “Rural Rockstar” Award presented by Utah Governor Cox

Best Employer by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year 2025 Award – Utah Business

Trade Partner in Safety Excellence (Layton Construction)

BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that has recognized BZI with its top safety awards, the “Erector Award of Honor” and “Safety Award of Merit.” CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and is a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. BZI’s mission is to revolutionize the steel construction industry through innovation and team performance, while accelerating project delivery and setting new standards in safety and efficiency.

BZI is completing and executing major construction projects across the United States and is recognized as a leading provider of innovative construction solutions nationwide. Its reputation for excellent client and operational performance is attracting premier companies from around the world. These organizations are building with BZI as a trade partner and bringing new economic opportunities across the U.S. through the many BZI projects. Top customer industries include data centers, e-commerce retail, manufacturing facilities for batteries, aerospace, microchips, electric vehicles and food and beverage.

For more information about BZI, visit bzi.com, email office@bzi.com, or call 888.509.2280.

For more information:

kayla@arcadepartners.io

Teresa@arcadepartners.io