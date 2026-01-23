BuzzFeed, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, March 12, 2026

Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti and CFO Matt Omer will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after the market closes. BuzzFeed Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti and CFO Matt Omer will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

The financial results conference call will be available at investors.buzzfeed.com under the ‘News and Events’ section. A replay will be available at the same location following the call. To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across entertainment, news, food, pop culture, and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now—and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

Press:

Juliana Clifton: pr@buzzfeed.com



Investor Relations:

Juliana Clifton: ir@buzzfeed.com