<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire BuzzFeed, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results...
Business Wire

BuzzFeed, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 13, 2023

di Business Wire

BuzzFeed, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, May 11, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, March 13, 2023, after the market closes. BuzzFeed, Inc. Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti, President Marcela Martin and CFO Felicia DellaFortuna will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 PM ET.

In addition to our financial results and conference call, BuzzFeed, Inc. will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, May 11, 2023. More information, including registration details, will be available in the coming weeks.

The financial results conference call will be available via webcast at investors.buzzfeed.com under the heading News & Events. To participate via telephone, please dial 833-634-1260 (toll-free) or 412-317-6021 (international) and ask to join the BuzzFeed, Inc. call. A replay of the call will be made available at the same URL.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

Contacts

Media
Carole Robinson: pr@buzzfeed.com

Investor Relations
Amita Tomkoria: ir@buzzfeed.com

Articoli correlati

NerdWallet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth Quarter Revenue of $142.0 million, Up 43% Year-Over-Year FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue of $142.0 million for Q4’22 and $538.9 million for...
Continua a leggere

Upstart Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced financial results...
Continua a leggere

CPSI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NerdWallet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire