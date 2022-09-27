Buy Now on LTK: Creator-Guided Shopping Platform Introduces In-App Checkout

LTK to Simplify its Shopping App Experience by Enabling Shoppers to Buy from Creator Shops

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform, announced today at LTKCon 2022, the company’s 10th annual creator conference, the next era in the platform’s shopping experience – Buy Now on LTK. Coming soon, LTK shoppers will be able to purchase select products without leaving the LTK shopping app for the first time ever for a more convenient and seamless experience.





“We are committed to creating the world’s most powerful, convenient and personalized shopping experience for consumers, creators and brands,” said Amber Venz Box, co-founder and president of LTK. “We created Buy Now on LTK to deliver the seamless shopping experience brands and shoppers both expect.”

Millions of shoppers turn to the LTK shopping app to find inspiration, search trends and shop styles recommended by their favorite creators, which has created a personalized and easier shopping experience. Buy Now on LTK will make the experience even more convenient for shoppers by cutting down on the number of steps to make a purchase. Once a shopper is ready to purchase an item from their favorite creator’s shop, they will make their product selections (size, quantity, and color), select buy now and the retailer will process their payment – all without leaving the app.

The LTK in-app checkout experience will open first to select retail partners, with plans to expand to more top retailers. More than 6,000 brands and retailers are currently integrated into the LTK creator and shopping platform.

Buy Now on LTK will advance the LTK shopping platform. More details will be available soon. For more information, visit https://company.shopltk.com/en/company.

About LTK

LTK is the largest global digital marketing platform powered by creators. It was founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box to empower the world’s premium lifestyle creators to be as economically successful as possible. For the past decade, LTK has grown to become a trusted and effective business-enablement platform where creators launch, run and grow their LTK Shop. Today, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global influencer network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK drives more than $3 billion in annual retail sales from nearly 200,000 talented creators in 100+ countries. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest LTK Creator updates, follow LTK.HQ, and for the latest shopping trends and updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK.

Contacts

press@rewardstyle.com