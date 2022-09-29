Butterfly Network Launches Proficiency Management Solution at American College of Emergency Physicians Scientific Assembly 2022

Enterprise imaging platform, Butterfly Blueprint™, now empowers emergency physicians, and other ultrasound users, to direct and manage ultrasound utilization and proficiency

See Butterfly’s New Proficiency Management Solution at ACEP22 in booth #1208

BURLINGTON, Mass. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care through the power of handheld, whole-body ultrasound and connected medicine, today announced a new Proficiency Management Solution offered as part of its enterprise imaging platform, Butterfly Blueprint™.

Shaped by insights from the emergency medicine community, which has been on the leading edge of utilizing point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), Butterfly’s Proficiency Management Solution is designed to remove obstacles from standardizing ultrasound as core to “bedside” patient assessment, diagnosis, and treatment. This new offering supports the learning, credentialing, management, and scaling of ultrasound use and information system wide.

“Emergency Medicine has been at the forefront of developing point-of-care ultrasound and pushing the boundaries of its use. This experience provides us with a unique understanding of how to implement ultrasound as core to the way we work,” said Dr. Ryan Gibbons, Director of Ultrasound Education, Temple School of Medicine and Director of Emergency Ultrasound Fellowship, Temple Health. “We need an efficient, user-friendly modality that facilitates patient care and encourages utilization in the clinical setting. And, for ultrasound leaders, we require a system that tracks the number and type of scans while offering the ability for quality assurance and feedback. The Butterfly Proficiency Management System addresses much of this and will foster adoption more broadly across Emergency Medicine and many other specialties.”

Butterfly’s Proficiency Management Solution automates the management and analysis of ultrasound across an institution. Through intuitive dashboards users are empowered to:

Assign Unique Proficiency Requirements

Set thresholds for each exam-type.

Assign didactic education requirements.

Notify users on their progress against proficiency.

Analyze Ultrasound Data and Assess Impact:

Compare usage data between groups within an institution.

Identify trends and clinical insights.

Determine the impact of bedside imaging on clinical care.

“Ultrasound unlocks information at scale; however, in order to access this knowledge, users need to be proficient in capturing and interpreting ultrasound exams. Experts may study for years to become proficient,” said Dr. John Martin, Chief Medical Officer, Butterfly Network. “Our Proficiency Management tool aims to streamline this education, and ultimately, to accelerate the adoption and utilization of ultrasound information in patient assessment, diagnosis, and treatment.”

Located in the exhibit hall of The George R. Moscone Convention Center at Booth #1208 from October 1-4th, Butterfly will demonstrate the new Proficiency Management features as part of its holistic solution: the Butterfly iQ+ probe; device-agnostic Compass™ software; and client experience support and services. Attendees can also observe emergency-specific applications including FAST exam support and procedural guidance with Biplane Imaging™ for short and long axis needle visibility.

For more information on engaging with Butterfly at ACEP22 or for information on Butterfly educational sessions and hands-on experiences, visit here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to financial results, future performance, development of products and services, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for its products and services. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, including issues relating to Omicron or other variants; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the Company’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product and service development activities; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s products and services; the degree to which our products and services are accepted by healthcare practitioners and patients for their approved uses; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing license, manufacture, supply and distribution agreements; manufacturing and supply of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently marketing or developing; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company’s products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using its products and services; the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; the Company’s ability to raise financing in the future; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or in subsequent filings that it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertake to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts

Butterfly Network Contacts:

Media

Holly Spring



Media@butterflynetwork.com

Investors

Heather Getz



investors@butterflynetwork.com