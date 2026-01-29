Butter Payments Drives 56% More Recurring Revenue for Subscription Brands, Powering Sustainable Growth Through Failed Payment Recovery

Launch of Payments Score and Outreach positions Butter as the first holistic payment recovery solution powered by agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Butter Payments, an industry-leading payments recovery platform, today announced it recovered 56% more subscription revenue year-over-year (YoY), reflecting strong momentum across its platform and growing demand from subscription brands seeking to reduce involuntary churn.

Building on this growth, Butter announced the launch of two new products in 2026, Payments Score and Outreach, creating the first holistic payment recovery solution powered by agentic AI.

The company’s growth caps a year of success for the brand that included 50 new AI recovery models to further optimize its platform. Butter helped subscription merchants significantly increase recovered revenue and subscribers, driving a 73% YoY increase in restored subscriptions and an 87% YoY increase in recovered subscribers. The platform also added four new partner integrations, expanding access to Butter’s industry-defining payment recovery solution for even more subscription brands.

“2025 was a pivotal year in Butter’s growth trajectory, and we’re riding this momentum into 2026 with the launch of two new products powered by agentic AI — Payments Score and Outreach,” said Charles Rosenblatt, Butter Payments CEO. “With these launches, subscription merchants can now centralize their payment recovery efforts — automated retries and dunning communication — into one platform, boosting recovery rates and retention while eliminating internal complexity.”

Payments Score uses Butter’s massive payment dataset to predict which customers will pay for their subscription before the start of payment recovery efforts. With this product, merchants can accurately assess a subscriber's value and determine the optimal recovery strategy. Outreach uses Butter’s patented machine learning to determine the best outreach strategy for failed payments, such as email, SMS, silent recovery, or a call.

Rosenblatt added, “Payments recovery was just the starting point for Butter. Over the next few years, we’re expanding our platform to help subscription businesses solve bigger growth challenges — from improving retention to lowering acquisition costs — by turning data into action. We believe agentic AI will define the next era of subscription infrastructure, enabling smarter, more precise decisions at scale. Our focus is on building technology that doesn’t just automate tasks, but actively helps merchants strengthen those customer relationships and protect lifetime value."

Learn more about Butter Payments and its products at butterpayments.com.

About Butter Payments

Butter Payments is the leader in holistic payment recovery, enabling subscription merchants to maximize top-line revenue through its agentic AI-powered payment recovery platform. Trusted by global subscription brands including The Athletic, Bobbie, Prose, Shinesty, Academia, and more, Butter supports merchants across a wide range of verticals, including AI, consumer goods, publishing, and health and fitness.

Butter’s patented machine learning models predict and prevent failed payments, helping merchants reduce involuntary churn and recover revenue at scale — a challenge that costs the subscription industry an estimated $440 billion in lost revenue annually.

Media Contact:

Butter Payments

butter@calibercorporateadviser.com