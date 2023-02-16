Business Roundtable Joins Business, Government and Higher Education Officials to Announce the Connecticut Workforce Partnership Initiative

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Business Roundtable, Stanley Black & Decker, Accenture and the Connecticut Governor’s Workforce Council joined together to launch a new Workforce Partnership Initiative (WPI) program in Connecticut. WPI now operates in nine regions throughout the country. Through WPI, Roundtable CEOs partner with local colleges and universities to accelerate and scale best-in-class workforce readiness programs and develop a steady talent pipeline that meets the specific need of a particular region.

Event participants included Donald Allan, Jr., President and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker, as well as other leaders from Business Roundtable member companies Accenture, Synchrony and M&T Bank.

At the program launch, business and government leaders announced the following goals:

Prepare an additional 1,500 Connecticut residents to secure high-tech jobs by December 2025 through programs at Connecticut institutions of higher education;

Increase hiring and upskilling with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion in the workforce; and

Accelerate inclusive access to competitive, diverse, ready-to-work learners with in-demand skills by enhancing the existing suite of workforce programs.

“Workforce development is a top priority for Connecticut business leaders, and today’s announcement builds on the numerous workforce partnerships Stanley Black & Decker has initiated between industry and academia to increase the quality, quantity and diversity of talent in our state,” said Business Roundtable Member and Stanley Black & Decker President and CEO Donald Allan, Jr. “I’m proud to partner with Accenture, Business Roundtable and the Connecticut Governor’s Workforce Council to provide prospective employees with the skills and opportunities needed to support Connecticut’s workforce of the future.”

Julie Sweet, Business Roundtable Member and Chair and CEO, Accenture, added, “Success in the next decade demands that organizations access, create and unlock the potential of diverse talent—and the Workforce Partnership Initiative helps Connecticut do just that. Through the Business Roundtable’s proven model, business, educational institutions and government can collaborate closely, offering training and upskilling that can change the course of people’s lives, build value for organizations and enrich our communities.”

Additional Background:

In 2018, Business Roundtable started the WPI to tackle skills development challenges and drive economic growth with a focus on increasing workforce diversity. With the launch of the Connecticut Workforce Partnership Initiative, the WPI is currently in nine regions across the country: New York City, NY; Washington, D.C./Maryland/Virginia; North Carolina; Southeast; Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Salt Lake City, UT; Connecticut; and Texas.

Contacts

Jennifer Cummings



202-496-3249



jcummings@brt.org