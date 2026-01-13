Bureau of Dangerous Goods Announces Updated Hazmat University Online Training Courses for 2026

DAYTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bureau of Dangerous Goods, Ltd. (BDG), a leading provider of hazardous materials training and compliance solutions, today announced the release of updated 2026 online hazmat training courses through Hazmat University, its digital training platform designed to support regulatory compliance across air, ground, and vessel transportation.

The updated course catalog reflects the latest requirements under 49 CFR, IATA, and IMDG regulations, as well as specialized training for lithium batteries, limited quantities, general awareness, and multimodal shipments. All Hazmat University courses are developed and maintained by experienced hazmat professionals to ensure accuracy and alignment with evolving regulatory standards.

Flexible, Self-Paced Online Training

Hazmat University provides self-paced, fully online hazmat training that allows individuals and organizations to begin training immediately and complete courses on their own schedule. Upon successful completion, learners receive certificates of completion instantly, making the platform well suited for onboarding, audits, and time sensitive compliance requirements.

Courses combine structured lessons, interactive exercises, and assessments to reinforce regulatory understanding while supporting real world application in hazardous materials job functions.

New LMS Course Licensing Options for Organizations

BDG now offers Hazmat University course licensing for organizations that utilize their own internal learning management systems. Companies can license online training courses and host them directly within their LMS.

Licensed courses include course modules, exams, and certificate templates, providing organizations with everything needed to manage dangerous goods training internally. Courses can be downloaded and uploaded with ease, allowing companies to scale training across teams and locations while maintaining consistent, regulation compliant content.

Organizations interested in licensing Hazmat University courses for internal LMS use are encouraged to contact BDG for additional details.

Backed by Decades of Regulatory Expertise

Hazmat University is developed and supported by the Bureau of Dangerous Goods, which has provided hazardous materials training, consulting, and compliance solutions for more than 45 years. BDG’s regulatory expertise ensures Hazmat University courses remain current, reliable, and aligned with industry expectations.

About the Bureau of Dangerous Goods, Ltd.

The Bureau of Dangerous Goods, Ltd. is an industry leader in hazardous materials training, compliance software, and consulting services. Through Hazmat University, BDG delivers trusted online training solutions that help businesses and professionals meet dangerous goods regulatory requirements safely and efficiently.

For more information on Hazmat University’s updated 2026 courses or LMS licensing options, visit https://www.hazmatuniversity.com or https://www.bureaudg.com.

Media Contact:

Sonia Irusta

Vice President, Bureau of Dangerous Goods

Phone: (609) 438-8891

Email: CustomerService@BureauDG.com