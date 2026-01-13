Bunkerhill Health and UTMB Health Advance Clinician-Led Agentic AI at Enterprise Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bunkerhill Health today announced the system-wide deployment of its Carebricks platform at the University of Texas Medical Branch, enabling clinician-led, agentic AI workflows that support care delivery across a health system serving over one million patient visits annually.

Over the past year, UTMB Health has moved beyond isolated AI initiatives by deploying Bunkerhill’s Carebricks platform to translate clinician- and operator-led ideas into system-wide action. Through Carebricks, teams are designing, launching, and scaling AI agents that operate directly within live clinical and administrative systems. 15+ custom Carebricks agents are live today, with dozens more in development as innovation accelerates.

“We are excited to increase our partnership with Bunkerhill and Carebricks to advance the frontier of healthcare across the UTMB enterprise,” said Vineet Gupta, PhD, Vice President for Innovation at UTMB. “We can now go from idea to implementation in days, and we’re seeing a new level of energy and innovation in how our teams approach problem solving.”

Carebricks enables UTMB clinicians and operators to design AI agents around their own clinical judgment and operational priorities, rather than selecting from predefined solutions. Live deployments include cardiovascular risk identification, actionable finding follow-up, pulmonary nodule management, patient access acceleration across high-demand specialties, prior authorization, peri-operative clearance, and case documentation improvement.

Early results demonstrate meaningful impact. AI-driven cardiovascular workflows led to life-saving open-heart surgeries for high-risk patients. In pulmonary workflows, urgent cases are now navigated 80% faster. In a documentation support workflow, UTMB teams aligned billing codes with delivered care, capturing hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue in the first month.

“For a long time, innovation was constrained by the tools available to us,” said Peter McCaffrey, M.D., Chief Digital and AI Officer at UTMB. “With Carebricks, our clinicians and operators can take their own ideas, experiment quickly, and move them into live deployment in days. That shift is fundamentally changing how we bring agentic AI into practice across UTMB.”

About Bunkerhill Health

Bunkerhill Health builds Carebricks, healthcare’s system of action. Carebricks enables clinical and operational teams to build AI agents that reason across data, make contextual decisions, and take appropriate action within existing systems. By reducing the cost of exploring, testing, and launching new workflows to near-zero, Carebricks allows health systems to translate ideas into production-ready workflows with unprecedented speed and reimagine how care is delivered.

Media Contact

Sean Bennett

sean@bunkerhillhealth.com