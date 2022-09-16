<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Bulgaria Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses – Bulgaria’s MNOs Approach 70% Population Coverage with 5G – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Bulgaria – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Bulgaria’s MNOs approach 70% population coverage with 5G

Bulgaria’s telcos saw a steady increase in revenue in 2021 and in the first quarter of 2022, despite the difficult economic climate and the economic effects of the pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in a decline in mobile revenue, largely the result of declining roaming and voice revenue. The number of subscribers was also negatively impacted by the consolidation of SIM cards among subscribers.

Despite growth in revenue, investment among operators has declined in recent years. Nevertheless, there has been continuing developments in 5G, as the MNOs seek to improve revenue streams from mobile data services. The telecom regulator finalised public consultations on its 5G spectrum strategy in late 2018, and in mid-2019 it made available 100MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz range for 5G.

A1 Bulgaria began trialling 5G using this spectrum in mid-2019, and launched commercial services soon afterwards, delivering data at up to 1Gb/s. Yettel (then branded as Telenor Bulgaria) began trialling 5G at the same time, while Vivacom launched its own 5G offer in September 2020. By May 2022, Vivacom had extended its 5G service to over 530 cities and towns. It expected that 5G would provide 72% population coverage by the end of the year.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

  • Regional Europe Market Comparison
  • Market characteristics
  • Market Leaders
  • Market Challengers
  • Market Emergents
  • TMI versus GDP
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

  • Telecommunications market
  • Market analysis

Regulatory environment

  • Historical overview
  • Regulatory authority
  • Fixed line development
  • Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  • Market analysis
  • Mobile statistics
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Major mobile operators

Fixed-line broadband market

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
  • Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

  • E-Entertainment
  • E-Learning
  • E-payments
  • E-government
  • E-health

Fixed network operators

  • Introduction
  • Vivacom/Bulgarian Telecommunications Company (BTC)
  • A1 Bulgaria

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • Overview of the national telecom network
  • International networks
  • Smart Grid

Appendix Historic data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dylpz

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

