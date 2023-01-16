Built In Honors Fusion Risk Management in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

Fusion Risk Management Earns Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago on Built In’s Best Places to Work List

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built In today announced that Fusion Risk Management was honored in its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Fusion Risk Management earned a place on the Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“Since our inception, Fusion has been committed to creating a workplace culture that promotes continued innovation, integrity, and passion. We are thankful that our employees feel empowered to introduce new ideas that advance our award-winning software and exceptional customer service to help our customers deliver on their brand promise through any business disruption,” said Katie Burgoon, Chief Human Resources Officer, Fusion Risk Management. “Fusion’s recognition as a Best Place to Work in Chicago for the third consecutive year is a testament to our unwavering focus on fostering a collaborative and diverse workforce that prioritizes professional development as well as individual and team success. Our employees play an invaluable role in our company’s success, and we’re excited to continuously enhance the employee experience at Fusion and extend our status as a great place to work.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work, and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid, and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based operational resilience software, encompassing business continuity and disaster recovery, risk management, information technology and security risk management, crisis and incident management, and more. Its solutions empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with a holistic, agile approach and enable them to deliver on their brand promise through disruption. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

