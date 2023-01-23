Building Trust With Customers Is Now Easier With a BuildESG Trust Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuildESG, the leading ESG insights platform, has launched the BuildESG Trust Report to allow its small to medium-sized business (SMB) members to proactively demonstrate their commitment to good environmental, social and governance processes to their customers.

The BuildESG Trust Report:

Features a company’s ESG program highlights, including policies, programs and initiatives on topics such as climate, diversity and cyber.

Utilizes the BuildESG scoring framework, which incorporates methodologies from leading ESG frameworks and standards.

Leverages ESG data and analysis from BuildESG’s self-certified digital assessment, maturity framework and benchmarking data.

Can be completed efficiently and is customizable to highlight the most pertinent ESG questions your customers need.

Why the BuildESG Trust Report Matters:

The Report demonstrates the maturity of fundamental ESG policies, processes and programs that purchasing and compliance teams are seeking.

It is presented in an easy to understand, single-source document that can prevent multiple non-standardized and lengthy questionnaires from sales prospects, compliance teams or investors.

It saves time and money as an alternative to the B Corp certification and the European-based sustainability ratings provider, EcoVadis.

The BuildESG Trust Report is included in BuildESG’s membership that also includes access to ESG experts, training, workflow software, benchmarking data and BuildESG Deep Dive insights. BuildESG members include alternative investors, such as middle-market private equity firms and venture capital firms, their portfolio companies and independently owned small and medium-sized businesses.

To learn more, please contact info@buildesg.com or visit https://buildesg.com.

About BuildESG

BuildESG is a membership-based intelligence platform. BuildESG provides actionable, evidence-based ESG insights for alternative investors and SMBs with leading software and ESG experts. For over 20 years, BuildESG’s subsidiaries have provided trusted ESG advisory services to the Fortune 500 and global private equity firms. BuildESG has offices in New York; Greenwich, Conn.; and Berkeley, Calif.

Contacts

Katherine Vangaever



katherine@buildesg.com

(929) 561-6170 ext. 2