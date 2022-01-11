bttn Wins Mississippi Hospital Association Endorsed Services Status

MHA chooses bttn for Affordable Access to Medical Supplies for its 100 members

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—bttn, a health-tech startup building the future of medical supply on a B2B e-commerce platform, announced a new partnership with Mississippi Hospital Association Solutions, Inc., (MHA). MHA Solutions helps its suburban and rural hospitals, medical clinics, acute care facilities, and behavioral health centers find innovative and practical business solutions to streamline the operations of their facilities. MHA Solutions has more than 100 clients in Mississippi, representing more than 50,000 employees. bttn is now an MHA Solutions Endorsed Service for medical supplies.

“We deliver value to our clients by vetting and supplying products and services that make their facilities run smoothly,” said Eddie Foster, President and CEO of MHA Solutions. “bttn provides a seamless path for our exhausted healthcare practitioners to reclaim a few precious minutes in the day by making it easy, quick, and cost-effective to obtain life-saving medical supplies.”

The buzz around bttn’s growth has been palpable, being referred to as one of the fastest-growing e-commerce companies in the nation according to several insiders in the space. bttn is revolutionizing the way practitioners access critical medical supplies. Since its inception, bttn has earned the business of more than 2000 customers by providing a solution that meets the unique needs of healthcare practitioners. bttn has become the go-to resource for acquiring COVID-19 tests as practitioners and businesses seek to comply with federally mandated vaccinate or test requirements.

“We see firsthand the challenges facilities nationwide face in the middle of a global pandemic from staff shortages, increasing back-office responsibilities, and cash flow issues. Our solution alleviates the stress of practitioners by providing structure and efficiency in the face of unrelenting chaos,” said JT Garwood, CEO and Co-Founder of bttn. “We were built to give healthcare practitioners peace of mind that acquiring authentic medical supplies cost-effectively and time efficiently is one less ‘to-do’ on the long list.”

