<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire BRS Media’s dotFM Releases Ranking of Top .FM Sites and Brands, .FM...
Business Wire

BRS Media’s dotFM Releases Ranking of Top .FM Sites and Brands, .FM Top 100 Hits of 2022

di Business Wire

The .FM TLD’s Annual ranking of the top sites, sounds and brands building success On Air & Online!

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BRS Media, a diverse and growing media e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive media companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, has released the annual year-end ranking of the Top 100 Hits of 2022, the year’s top .FM sites and brands.

For the 11th Year in a row, dotFM’s year-end top 100 ranking, “.FM Top 100 Hits of 2022” lists the top sites and brands from the past year under the .FM Namespace. The Top 100 hits represent some of the most creative and innovative brands in podcasting, streaming media and social entertainment today. The .FM Top 100 Hits of 2022 chart is available at: https://Get.fm/2022Top100

“While podcasting remained a dominant category in 2022, growth in other segments across varied regions is exciting. From Services and Streaming sites to Broadcasters, Social Entertainers and Apps, the .FM has seen a rise in traffic across the Top Level Domain with a record 45.95 Billion queries, which reflects an astounding 330% growth over the past decade,” remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media, Inc. “It’s truly amazing to see the continued diversity within the .FM namespace, the innovation and originality of dotFM clients is inspiring.”

Highlights from the 2022 ranking: The fastest growing category in 2022 continues to be Podcast Apps, Podcast Hosting and Podcasters like global podcast platform Castbox.fm (No. 1) topping the list for the 4th year in a row. Podcast App/Services Anchor.fm (No. 3) and Megaphone.fm (No. 6), both Spotify owned companies, and Soundon.fm (No. 5), Taiwan’s top Podcast company, continue with their impressive performance in the Top 100.

Today, the .FM TLD is one of the best recognized and most successful rebranded Top-Level Domain in the history of the Internet and represents some of the most innovative brands in Broadcasting, Podcasting, Streaming and Social entertainment. The comprehensive portfolio of registrants not only includes broadcasters, Internet radio, podcasters, and the music community but also interactive companies, premier social media ventures, and streaming entrepreneurs worldwide.

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available through most ICANN Accredited Registrars or any worldwide .FM Registrar Partners (https://get.fm/registrars) like: Namecheap, GoDaddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Gandi.net, Cloudflare and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available at https://Get.fm.

About BRS Media, Inc.:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media was established in 1995, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio’s only Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; Main Street Branding™, helping Clients Assemble a World Class Identity and iRadio® Service. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

Contacts

Junaid Siddiqui

BRS Media, Inc.

Email: jsiddiqui@brsmedia.fm

Articoli correlati

BT Group and EE Select Hiya Protect for Spam and Fraud Call Protection in the UK

Business Wire Business Wire -
BT Group and EE become the first telecom provider in the UK to offer Hiya’s call protection and identity...
Continua a leggere

Digital Transformation Essential for Enterprises in Germany

Business Wire Business Wire -
Companies looking for the right technology partners to drive their digital enablement and ESG initiatives forward, ISG Provider Lens™...
Continua a leggere

RtBrick Supports a Hardened Open Switch from Edgecore

Business Wire Business Wire -
Software routing pioneer adds support for Edgecore CSR440 and increases choice of Open BNG platforms FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RtBrick today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Kaspersky SOC

Kaspersky: nel 2023 maggiori sfide dai criminali informatici, per i SOC

Previsioni