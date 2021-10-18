Broadband Service Providers Can Chart a Path To Deliver Community Coverage With Revenue EDGE Wi-Fi On the Go From Calix

Revenue EDGE Wi-Fi On the Go will deliver seamless Wi-Fi access, single sign-on, and secure roaming throughout neighborhoods and public spaces, enabling BSPs to differentiate their brand, grow their contribution to their community and create new revenue streams

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CALX #CalixRevenueEdge–Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband service provider innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced Revenue EDGE Wi-Fi On the Go (Wi-Fi On the Go) at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas. Wi-Fi On the Go will enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to grow their value to their communities and drive revenue by meeting subscriber demand for solutions that extend beyond the home. Through the CommandIQ® mobile app, subscribers will be able to use the new MyCommunityIQ Revenue EDGE Suite via the CommandIQ® mobile app to access secure Wi-Fi roaming—with single sign-on—throughout entire neighborhoods. The new Wi-Fi On the Go capabilities will play a key role in building a broader ecosystem by connecting subscribers across neighborhoods, towns, and cities.

Once again, Calix is embracing industry standards to deliver Wi-Fi On the Go. The Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Passpoint® protocol will be a core element of the solution that BSPs will leverage to deliver multiple benefits for subscribers, first responders, and public institutions including:

For subscribers: Wi-Fi On the Go will enable mobile-like services—such as Wi-Fi calling and mobile data offload—without the need for a mobile network and the monthly bandwidth limitations often associated with such plans. Through Community IQ, subscribers will be able to simply sign on once and securely roam across participating access points.

“We are very excited about Wi-Fi On the Go and are looking forward to the positive impact it will have on our communities,” said Brad Moline, president and chief executive officer of ALLO Communications. “The new Revenue EDGE offering builds on our existing investment in Calix platforms and will play a vital role in optimizing the learning experience, eliminating the digital divide, and supporting public safety service by delivering connectivity over an available network that is fast, reliable and secure. And, best of all, the Revenue EDGE will help to power ALLO’s Gigabit society.”

This latest Revenue EDGE announcement demonstrates the Calix commitment to extend innovation to new use cases that will allow BSPs to continually grow their value.

“With the new Revenue EDGE Wi-Fi On the Go solution, broadband service providers can be sure their subscribers only need to sign in once to access the same ultimate Wi-Fi experience they enjoy at home. It represents an exciting first step that could open up longer term opportunities for an alliance of Calix Customers to extend the ultimate subscriber experiences among communities,” said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president of products for Calix. “Built around Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Passpoint technology, MyCommunityIQ delivers seamless network access and roaming between GigaSpire BLAST hotspots. It underscores our active and continued commitment to building first-class solutions with industry standards and protocols such as Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ and Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Passpoint to enable BSPs to simplify their business, excite subscribers, and grow value.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

