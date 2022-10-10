Bridgewater College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Provide Collaborative Educational Technology, Lecture Capture and Quizzing Tools, and More Sitewide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Located in Bridgewater, Virginia, Bridgewater College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive lecture capture, video streaming and management solution sitewide. The Video Platform replaces the college’s former video technology with a comprehensive, all-in-one media creation, storage and distribution solution.

The institution was seeking an academic video platform that could record and remote schedule lectures, offer in-video quizzing and commenting, and that provides high-level analytics to instructors and administrators. Additionally, integration with Canvas, the college’s Learning Management System, was essential.

“Bridgewater College has an active Instructional Design team that values collaborative instructional technology tools,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “The YuJa Video Platform integrates seamlessly into their technology ecosystem and provides easy-to-use features to enhance engagement, collaboration, and accessibility to all learners.”

Bridgewater College is among a growing number of institutions making the switch to YuJa to provide a more innovative, robust, and affordable video platform.

ABOUT BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Founded in 1880, Bridgewater College is a four-year private liberal arts college located in Bridgewater, Virginia. The college’s mission is to empower students to lead principled lives of purpose and consequence markets by professional accomplishment and personal fulfillment. Graduates are distinguished by their collaborative spirit, reason, and resilience of mind in service to a diverse and global community. The college offers 55 majors and minors, four graduate programs, 11 pre-professional programs, and two dual-degree programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

